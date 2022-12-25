Pakistan sees deadly flare of violence with militant groups
A series of violent incidents has killed several Pakistani soldiers and wounded civilians in the country's southwestern border region. Attacks and clashes have been on the rise after peace talks with militants collapsed.
Pakistan's military reported at least six soldiers were killed on Sunday in several clashes with militant groups in the southwestern province of Balochistan.
Three separate incidents in Balochistan province left several soldiers dead, including an army captain, according to the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Five of the soldiers were killed during a clearance operation in Kohlu district on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, a soldier and a militant were killed near the border with Afghanistan. A shootout erupted in the Sambaza area of the Zhob district, after a group of militants attempted to sneak into Pakistan. Two soldiers were also injured.
Elsewhere in Balochistan, grenade attacks wounded 11 civilians in the provincial capital of Quetta. Another grenade attack in the town of Hub wounded three civilians, police said.
Beijing plans to connect Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province through a network of road and rail projects. China's government has been accused in a UN report of committing human rights violations against the Muslim minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang province.