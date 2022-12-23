Pakistan: Islamabad car bombing kills police officer
10 minutes ago
Pakistan said a "bloodbath" was averted as suicide bombers carried out the attack before reaching the suspected target. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant group claimed responsibility for the bombing.
https://p.dw.com/p/4LMFA
Advertisement
Pakistani authorities said on Friday that suspected militants carried out a suicide attack in Islamabad, killing a police officer.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group, which has links to the Afghan Taliban, claimed responsibility for the latest bombing following a series of attacks in recent weeks.
But it was the first suicide bombing in years to hit Islamabad. The capital has been largely spared from attacks carried out in cities like Lahore and Karachi, as well as border areas near Afghanistan.
What we know about the attack
Police officers chased a suspicious taxi after its driver sped through a checkpoint, officials said.
"Our initial information says that there was a man and a woman in the car," Islamabad operations police chief, Sohail Zafar, told reporters.
The suspected militants detonated a bomb during the chase, Zafar added. "It was a suicide blast."
According to the Interior Ministry, the car was headed for a high-value target in the Pakistani capital. "Had the car reached its target, it would have caused heavy losses," Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Geo News TV.