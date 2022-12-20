  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
Police stand guard along a road in Bannu
Police stand guard along a road they blocked near the the counter-terrorism center in BannuImage: Karim Ullah/AFP/Getty Images
TerrorismPakistan

Pakistani special forces free officers held by Taliban

1 hour ago

After talks broke down, Pakistani security forces stormed a counter-terrorism center to free officials held hostage by Taliban militants.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LDZV

Pakistani security forces on Tuesday retook control of a counter-terrorism interrogation center in the northwestern city of Bannu, where a group of officers was being held hostage by fighters from the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During an operation, Pakistani commandos killed all 26 hostage-takers, officials said. According to the security source, at least eight hostages were freed, some of them were injured. 

Five soldiers and three special commandos were wounded in the operation, the source said.

Talks failed

The operation came after the detainees, who were held for years at the center in Bannu, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, overpowered their guards on Sunday, seized their weapons and took them hostage.

On Monday, one officer at the center was reported killed by the hostage-takers.

The operation was launched after negotiations with Pakistani Taliban leaders to end the hostage situation failed to yield a breakthrough.

According to a provincial government spokesman, the militants had demanded safe passage to Afghanistan.

Deadly border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Who are the TTP?

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is loosely allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan last year.

The TTP, which has stepped up attacks since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the government last month, has long used violence in a bid to take over the country and enforce its harsh brand of Islam.

Bannu is close to North Waziristan, a region that long served as headquarters for militants linked to al Qaeda and the dreaded Haqqani network of Afghan Taliban.

dh/sms (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits frontline city of Bakhmut

Conflicts23 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Former Deputy President of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

PoliticsDecember 18, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A Puma tank being transported across a river

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A photo shows the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam.

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

History17 hours ago03:09 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Helene Cixous sits at a table and smiles at the camera. Behind her is a full bookshelf.

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Culture21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

Soccer4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball WM Katar | Weltmeister Argentinien

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

SoccerDecember 18, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage