Pakistan scholarship offers glimmer of hope to Afghan girls

SocietyPakistanPakistan scholarship offers glimmer of hope to Afghan girlsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyPakistanFatima Nazish in Mardan | Zainab Abbas09/29/2023September 29, 2023Afghan refugee students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are facing a lot of challenges in accessing secondary and higher education. To help them, Mardan's Abdul Wali Khan University has announced 50 scholarships for Afghan female students.https://p.dw.com/p/4WxVFAdvertisement