 Pakistan election: Imran Khan takes lead as country awaits official results

Asia

Pakistan election: Imran Khan takes lead as country awaits official results

A slow vote count has sparked accusations of rigging in Pakistan's national election, with some rejecting the results before they've arrived. Cricket star Imran Khan and his party took an early lead in partial results.

Supporters of Imran Khan celebrate during the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan (Reuters/A. Perawongmetha)

Voters in Pakistan were still awaiting official results from Pakistan's national election on Thursday, with unofficial early results giving cricket star Imran Khan  and his party the lead.

The slow vote count has led to allegations of ballot-rigging, with the party of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rejecting the results before counting was completed.

Controversial vote count:

  • Unofficial early results gave cricket star Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI, Movement for Justice) party a lead over the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which is currently headed by Shahbaz Sharif, the brother of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
  • Election officials said a technical glitch in the electronic reporting system has delayed the results, with staff now counting ballots by hand.
  • The slow vote tally has led to fears over the legitimacy of the vote and prompted many political parties to cry foul. PML-N rejected the count as "blatantly" rigged.
  • The Election Commission of Pakistan ruled out any "conspiracy" in the delay.
  • Official results are expected in the evening on Thursday, although officials did not name a specific time.
Watch video 01:49
Now live
01:49 mins.

Suicide bombing casts shadow over Pakistan election

Accusations of military interference: Wednesday's national election dogged by accusations that Pakistan's powerful military was manipulating the election. The military, which has ruled Pakistan for roughly half of its 71-year history, allegedly backed Khan and the PTI. Pakistan's military spokesman Gen. Asif Ghafoor called accusations of interference "malicious propaganda" in a tweet that included pictures of voters kissing and thanking soldiers at polling stations.

Violent campaign: The lead up to the national election was also marred by violence and threats from militant groups as well as attacks on election day. A suicide bomber targeted a crowding polling station in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing 31 people. The military deployed some 350,000 troops to secure the country's 85,000 polling stations.

Thousands vying for office: More than 11,000 candidates were in the running for one of the 270 seats in Pakistan's National Assembly, as well as a seat in one of Pakistan's one of the 577 seats in four provincial assemblies. The winning party will face several issues, including a crumbling economy and violence from militants.

Watch video 03:32
Now live
03:32 mins.

Pakistan military accused of interfering ahead of vote

