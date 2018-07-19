Pakistan election: Imran Khan takes lead as country awaits official results

A slow vote count has sparked accusations of rigging in Pakistan's national election, with some rejecting the results before they've arrived. Cricket star Imran Khan and his party took an early lead in partial results.
Voters in Pakistan were still awaiting official results from Pakistan's national election on Thursday, with unofficial early results giving cricket star Imran Khan and his party the lead.
The slow vote count has led to allegations of ballot-rigging, with the party of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rejecting the results before counting was completed.
Controversial vote count:
Accusations of military interference: Wednesday's national election dogged by accusations that Pakistan's powerful military was manipulating the election. The military, which has ruled Pakistan for roughly half of its 71-year history, allegedly backed Khan and the PTI. Pakistan's military spokesman Gen. Asif Ghafoor called accusations of interference "malicious propaganda" in a tweet that included pictures of voters kissing and thanking soldiers at polling stations.
Violent campaign: The lead up to the national election was also marred by violence and threats from militant groups as well as attacks on election day. A suicide bomber targeted a crowding polling station in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing 31 people. The military deployed some 350,000 troops to secure the country's 85,000 polling stations.
Thousands vying for office: More than 11,000 candidates were in the running for one of the 270 seats in Pakistan's National Assembly, as well as a seat in one of Pakistan's one of the 577 seats in four provincial assemblies. The winning party will face several issues, including a crumbling economy and violence from militants.
