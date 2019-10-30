 Pacific nation Palau first to ban ′reef-toxic′ sunscreens to save coral | News | DW | 02.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Pacific nation Palau first to ban 'reef-toxic' sunscreens to save coral

One tiny Pacific nation has begun the new year with a ban on sunscreens that contain chemicals which affect the health of coral reefs and fish. "Environment is the nest of life," Palau's president said.

An ocean in Palau (picture-alliance/M. Runkel)

The Pacific nation of Palau officially enacted a ban on "reef-toxic" sunscreens to protect its coral reefs and UNESCO World Heritage site, local media reported Wednesday.

The new law banned the sale and use of sunscreens which contain 10 ingredients, including oxybenzone and octinoxate, which are known environmental pollutants, according to the International Coral Reef Foundation.

"We have to live and respect the environment because the environment is the nest of life, and without it nobody in Palau can survive," President Tommy Remengesau, who originally signed off the law in 2018, told AFP news agency.

Read more: Keeping Palau pristine

Tourism hotspot

The tiny island nation lies in the west of the Pacific and has a population of around 17,000, but enjoys a vibrant tourist industry largely based around the famous coral reefs and diving. Remengesau said there was scientific evidence that the chemicals found in most sunscreens were toxic to coral reefs.

A new marine sanctuary also came into effect on Wednesday, closing 80% of the ocean surrounding the island to fishing, 500,000 square kilometers (190,000 square miles) in all.

Palau made headlines in 2017 for having tourists sign an "eco-pledge" before visiting, stating "I vow to tread lightly, act kindly and explore mindfully."

  • Korallenriffe Hawaii

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Trouble in paradise

    Some 2,500 scientists, policymakers and managers came together in Honolulu in June 2016 for the world's largest summit dedicated to the future of coral reefs. With coral reefs threatened by global warming, participants at the 13th International Coral Reef Symposium are calling for a joint rescue effort.

  • Korallenriffe Norwegen Kaltwasserriff

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    World is watching

    The event gathered guests from 97 countries, including the presidents of Palau, Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands. Coral reefs are a key source of income in those countries, mostly through tourism.

  • Symbolbild Forschung Meeresboden

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Too warm for comfort

    The Pacific nations are worried about the future of their tourist hotspots, as coral reefs face so-called "bleaching" due to rising sea temperatures. "If our coral reefs are further degraded, then our reef-dependent communities will suffer and be displaced," leaders of Palau, Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands said in an open letter.

  • Korallenriffe Hawaii

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Corals in crisis

    Bleaching happens when coral is stressed by hot ocean waters or other changes in the environment. In response, corals may release tiny symbiotic algae which drains them of color. More importantly, bleaching affects their ability to feed and reproduce.

  • Australien Meeresschutzgebiet Great Barrier Reef Korallenbleiche

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Pale as death

    Severe or prolonged bleaching might kill off corals entirely. Scientists have detected bleached coral in the past two years in oceans around the world. They expect the process to continue thought 2016.

  • Korallenriffe Great Barrier Reef in Australien

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Giant from Down Under

    The 2,300-kilometer-long (1,429-mile-long) Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef system and its largest living structure. It is also among Australia's main tourist attractions, generating around $3.9 billion (3.5 billion euros) annually.

  • Great Barrier Reef Korallenriff

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Tough times for the Great Barrier Reef

    Almost one-half of the coral in the reef's northern third have died in the past three months [in 2016], according to James Cook University professor Terry Hughes. The most affected area is remote and unpolluted, with very little fishing and no coastal development. "That's an absolute catastrophe," Hughes said. "There's nowhere to hide from climate change."

  • Australien Meeresschutzgebiet Great Barrier Reef Breitkeulen-Sepia

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Fighting for hope

    Despite the bad news, scientists claim the problems can be managed with proper funding and political backing. "We are not ready to write the obituary for coral reefs," Professor Hughes said. The scientific community at the conference pledged to work with leaders across the world in order to "curb the continued loss of coral reefs."

    Author: Darko Janjevic (with AP)


What are 'toxic sunscreen ingredients?'

"Toxic sunscreen chemicals have been found throughout Palau's critical habitats, and in the tissues of our most famous creatures," Remensgesau said.

Many of the banned chemicals are endocrine disruptors, meaning that they have a negative impact on the juvenile development of most coral and many fish and algae species.

"When science tells us that a practice is damaging to coral reefs, to fish populations, or to the ocean itself, our people take note and our visitors do too," Remengesau added.

Read more: Going wild: The impact of tourism on nature

The US state of Hawaii will be the next territory to ban these chemicals, with Remensgesau saying he hoped Palau would be the "first of many." Hawaii's ban comes into effect in 2021. The US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean have also announced a ban.

Many sunscreen manufacturers were quick to identify their products as "reef-safe" as the toxic effects of traditional sunscreens became more widely known. Non-toxic sunscreens are now widely available.

Watch video 07:22

Snorkeling in School - Lessons on Palau

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Palau plans sunscreen ban to save coral

The tiny Pacific island nation of Palau will ban "reef-toxic" sunscreens from 2020 in what it claims is a world-first initiative to stop chemical pollution killing its famed corals. (01.11.2018)  

Palau forces tourists to sign eco-pledge

Visitors to the tiny Pacific nation of Palau are being made to sign a promise to respect the environment, in an innovative move that authorities hope will curb ecological damage caused by booming numbers of tourists. (08.12.2017)  

Keeping Palau pristine

The tiny country of Palau has created a major marine protected area to keep the ocean healthy for marine life - and people. (17.05.2016)  

Going wild: The impact of tourism on nature

Wildlife tourism generates billions of dollars in revenue every year - boosting local economies and creating employment. But what is the cost to the animals that become the star attractions? (24.03.2015)  

Brazil races to save large coral reef from oil spill

Brazil's navy is hoping to intercept the heavy crude before it reaches a marine nature preserve. The country's state-run oil firm Petrobras has said the oil came from Venezuela. (30.10.2019)  

Hawaii helicopter crash: No sign of survivors

The chopper failed to return from a tour of the Hawaiian island of Kauai, with seven people aboard. The remains of six people have been found, and the weather conditions in the area were said to be challenging. (27.12.2019)  

Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

What happens when coral gets stressed? Global warming and environmental changes can cause corals to lose their color, and hinder their ability to feed and reproduce. Scientists and policy makers are sounding alarm bells. (25.06.2016)  

WWW links

http://islandtimes.us/pr-sunscreen-ban/

https://www.icriforum.org/news/2018/11/republic-palau-bans-sunscreen-chemicals-protect-its-coral-reefs-and-unesco-world-herita

Audios and videos on the topic

Snorkeling in School - Lessons on Palau  

Related content

Brasilien Ölverschmutzung

Brazil races to save large coral reef from oil spill 30.10.2019

Brazil's navy is hoping to intercept the heavy crude before it reaches a marine nature preserve. The country's state-run oil firm Petrobras has said the oil came from Venezuela.

Micronesia, Palau, Pacific Resort set back of beautiful white sand beach, shallow coral reef visible in lagoon

Palau plans sunscreen ban to save coral 01.11.2018

The tiny Pacific island nation of Palau will ban "reef-toxic" sunscreens from 2020 in what it claims is a world-first initiative to stop chemical pollution killing its famed corals.

Nneota Egbe, Eco Africa Moderator,

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 27.09.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we dive into a coral reef protection project in the Seychelles, join a litter-picking kayak tour in Denmark and find out how Africa’s largest lake is cleaning itself.

Advertisement