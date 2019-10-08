 Brazil races to save large coral reef from oil spill | News | DW | 30.10.2019

News

Brazil races to save large coral reef from oil spill

Brazil's navy is hoping to intercept the heavy crude before it reaches a marine nature preserve. The country's state-run oil firm Petrobras has said the oil came from Venezuela.

Oil washes up on Brazil's coast and sits in the sand

Brazilian ships have been deployed to stop a mysterious oil spill from spreading to the Abrolhos Marine National Park, authorities said on Tuesday. The park, located off the coast of Bahia state, is one of the largest coral reef systems in the country.

The announcement comes as Brazil still grapples with a large oil spill, of unknown origin, that has been washing up on its coastline for over a month.

Some 254 beaches, mangroves and estuaries in nine states have been affected by the oil spill since then.

The oil has been identified as heavy crude, so dense that it can float below the surface of the water, which can make it difficult to detect and to contain its spread.

Brazil's federal environmental agency Ibama, state governments and the navy have all been involved in the cleanup efforts.

Read more: Mysterious crates washing up on Brazil's oil-stained beaches

In a press conference, navy Admiral Leonardo Puntel said three ships were ready and at the reef. Two more ships were on the way and a helicopter will assist by conducting flyovers.

The team hopes to spot and retrieve any heavy crude before it can reach the protected area.

The government also announced on Tuesday that it would move to prohibit fishing in the affected areas during the months of November and December. Lobster and shrimp fishing will have to be halted, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fishery said, given "major pollution from chemical, physical and biological agents.”

The mysterious origin of the spill is under investigation, but Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said it likely came from Venezuela.

Petrobras' chief executive said on Tuesday that the spill could be the worst environmental "attack" in Brazil's history.

Venezuela's government has denied any involvement in the environmental disaster.

Read more: The Amazon: Nutrient-rich rainforests on useless soils

Government response criticized

As of October 21, some 600 tonnes of the oil has been recovered during cleanup efforts, as authorities also work to rehabilitate birds and sea turtles coated in the thick crude.

But a chorus of prosecutors, environmental experts and some politicians has criticized the government's response to the spill, saying it has been too slow and the efforts insufficient.

Prominent Brazilian scientist Carlos Nobre told AP that the government's elimination of several institutions that deal with disasters like the oil spill have contributed to the poor response.

"When the first of this oil reaches the beaches of northeast Brazil in early September, there is no committee: these people which were organized and could immediately have taken action at federal level, state level, private-sector level." Nobre said.

"No organization. It was a total mess," he added.

jcg/stb (AP, EFE)

  • A barrel of oil seeps onto a beach in Sergipe (Sergipe State Government)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Mystery oil

    In early September, environmental agencies in Brazil began noticing crude oil washing up on more than 100 beaches in nine northeastern states, from Maranhao in the north down to Bahia. Environment Minister Ricardo Salles announced this week that more than 100 tons of oil have been collected from along the 3,000-kilometer (1,860-mile) coastline in the last month. Its origins remain unknown.

  • Four men dig up spilled oil on a beach in Sergipe (Sergipe State Government)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Criminal act?

    On October 8, President Jair Bolsonaro said the mysterious oil slicks were likely the result of a criminal act. Earlier speculation had suggested a possible shipwreck or offshore oil platform accident. "We have on our radar screen a country that could be the origin of the oil," Bolsonaro said, though he declined to give any names while the investigation was still underway.

  • A red containment boom holds back an oil spill in Atalaia, Aracaju (DW/T. Milz)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Not from us: Petrobras

    Brazil has extensive offshore oil exploration activity, but state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has said molecular tests on samples showed they weren't compatible with the oils produced and sold by the company. According to media reports, the source of the spill may be oil platforms off Venezuela, but there have been no reported issues from that region.

  • A dead sea turtle covered in oil in Fortaleza (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Handout Instituto Verdeluz)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Birds, turtles at risk

    Petrobras has said the company's environmental crews have worked on beach cleanup operations in eight states, at the request of environmental protection agency Ibama. The agency has said oil-coated birds and sea turtles have been washing up along the shore and are being treated. Baby turtle hatchlings, just now emerging from their shells, are also under threat.

  • A four-man cleaning crew on the beach in Pirambu, Sergipe (DW/T. Milz)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    No shipwreck

    Federal police, the Justice Ministry and the Brazilian navy have joined the investigation into the source of the spill. A shipwreck or other accident has been ruled out, but some experts believe the source may be an oil tanker that cleaned its tanks on the busy route between the southern Caribbean and Asia. The state of Sergipe, which relies heavily on tourism, has been especially hard hit.

  • A beach full of yellow umbrellas and beachgoers in Recife (picture-alliance/imagebroker/F. Kopp)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Beaches under threat

    The spilled crude oil has forced fishers and beachgoers to stay away from the contaminated areas. Brazil's resorts and beaches are world-renowned and attract millions of locals and foreigners every year, especially from Spain and Portugal. Locals have said it's the worst spill in decades. Major cities along the affected coast include Sao Luis, Fortaleza, Recife (above) and Salvador.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


