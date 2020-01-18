 Ousted Grammy CEO files damning complaint on eve of awards | Music | DW | 22.01.2020

Music

Ousted Grammy CEO files damning complaint on eve of awards

After Deborah Dugan was suspended by the Grammys last week, she filed an explosive complaint Tuesday saying her ouster came after she raised concerns about sexual harassment, voting irregularities and other misconduct.

Deborah Dugan (picture-alliance/dpa/Everett Collection)

On January 16, the organizers of the Grammy Awards, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, placed its new president and chief executive, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave after an allegation of misconduct.

But Dugan has hit back with a 44-page complaint before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Los Angeles, which states that the Academy retaliated against her after she detailed sexual and other forms of misconduct at the institution.

Dugan's wide-ranging sexual harassment and discrimination allegation comes just days before the annual music industry showcase is set to take place on Sunday night in Los Angeles. 

Symbolbild Grammys 2013 (picture-alliance/dpa)

How will Dugan's complaints affect the Grammys on Sunday?

Multiple rape allegations

In her complaint, Dugan alleges that she was asked to hire predecessor Neil Portnow as a consultant, despite allegations that he had raped a foreign female recording artist.

The complaint states that the rape accusation — in which an unidentified artist accused Portnow of raping her following a performance at New York's Carnegie Hall — was "upon information and belief, the real reason his contract was not renewed."

Dugan replaced Portnow as CEO of the Recording Academy last May, becoming the first woman to lead the organization.

In an echo of the #MeToo movement, the complaint also details a December 22 email that Dugan sent to the head of the Academy's human resources department stating that she'd been sexually harassed by Joel Katz, an attorney who is general counsel to the Academy. Howard Weitzman, an attorney representing Katz, said his client "categorically and emphatically denies" the charge.

Read moreHarvey Weinstein on trial: A timeline

"The email also detailed egregious conflicts of interest, improper self-dealing by Board members and voting irregularities with respect to nominations for Grammy Awards, all made possible by the 'boys club' mentality and approach to governance at the Academy," the complaint states.

Indeed, the Recording Academy created a task force in 2018 to respond to widespread claims that the Grammys are consistently too male and too white, and took steps to increase opportunities for black and female artists the following year.

Meanwhile, Dugan's complaint adds that after sending the email, Dugan put the Academy on notice that she planned to take legal action.

  • Rapper Kendrick Lamar on stage (picture-alliance/epa/S. Laessoee)

    Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity

    Top favorite

    With a total of eight nominations, Kendrick Lamar leads the field for the coveted music award this year, including song of the year and album of the year. While the rapper didn't release an album of his own in 2018, he was executive producer for the soundtrack to the blockbuster film, "Black Panther." Still only 31, Pulitzer Prize-winning Lamar has already pocketed 11 Grammys.

  • Rapper Drake (Reuters)

    Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity

    A close second

    Rapper Drake is a close second in terms of 2019 Grammy nominations, and he might ultimately take home more awards than Lamar — even though it's claimed both turned down offers to perform at the award ceremony. Drake and Lamar stand to profit from an increase in the number of nominations per main category in the wake of criticism that the awards were to white and too male-dominated.

  • Brandi Carlile (Getty Images/K. Winter)

    Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity

    Americana

    Brandi Carlile's folk-rock ballads tackle contemporary social issues such as opioid addiction and the migrant crisis, while her 2018 album "By the Way, I Forgive You" topped the US charts and has garnered celebrity fans like former president Barack Obama. The gay 38-year-old is the most-nominated woman at the Grammy's with six, including best Americana album and song of the year for "The Joke."

  • Film still, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born (picture alliance/AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures)

    Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity

    Dream team

    Lady Gaga scored five nominations this year, four alone for the song "Shallow" from the movie "A Star Is Born." Although she sings the song with co-star Bradley Cooper, he would not be a co-winner for song of the year because he didn't co-write the number. A possible Best Duo award would go to both Lady Gaga and Cooper, however.

  • DJ and producer Zedd (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress)

    Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity

    German-Russian prodigy

    Anton Zaslavski was three when his family relocated from the Soviet Union to Germany, where he grew up and learned classical music.In 2012, now known as Zedd, he moved to the US and soon became a top DJ and producer working with the likes of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Having won his first Grammy in 2014 for breakout album "Clarity," this year Zedd is thrice-nominated for the song "The Middle."

  • Dirigent Mariss Jansons (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity

    Here's the beat

    Latvian conductor Mariss Jansons is an honorary member of both the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonic orchestras, and he holds the Royal Philharmonic Society Gold Medal. Nominated for Best Choral performance of Rachmaninov's "The Bells" with the Symphony Orchestra and Choir of Germany's Bayerischer Rundfunk broadcaster, he just might win another Grammy this year to add to his first in 2006.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (db)


Claims disputed

While Dugan alleges that the Academy retaliated against her by putting her on leave on trumped-up charges of misconduct, in a statement to press agency AFP, the Recording Academy disputed Dugan's claims and said her actions would cast a shadow over the upcoming awards show.

"It is curious that Ms Dugan never raised these grave allegations until a week after legal claims were made against her personally by a female employee who alleged Ms Dugan had created a 'toxic and intolerable' work environment and engaged in 'abusive and bullying conduct,'" the statement reads.

Read moreWhat a history-making Oscar nomination reveals about gender equality in Hollywood

The statement added that Dugan was only placed on administrative leave because she offered to step down, and alleged that she demanded $22 million from the Academy, a non-profit organization.

But entertainment industry publication Variety has reported that two sources who are "close to the situation" said the allegation that Dugan demanded money is "outrageous" and "completely untrue."

Variety also noted that Claudine Little, Dugan's former assistant who initially lodged the misconduct complaint against Dugan, was planning to use the attorney Patty Glaser, who was also hired by Harvey Weinstein to fight sexual assault allegations.

In another twist, Dugan's legal team now includes the New York lawyer Douglas Wigdor who is representing an unnamed litigant accusing Weinstein of sexual assault.

Watch video 04:34

Respect! - Women in Pop: Namika

sb/eg (AFP, Reuters) 

