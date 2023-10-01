Opposition march in Poland ahead of parliamentary vote

Tens of thousands of peoples attended an opposition rally in Poland's capital, ahead of a vote that could determine its future in the European Union.

Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk led a march in the capital, Warsaw, on Sunday to mobilize supporters ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Thousands of protesters were bussed from across the country to take part in what has been dubbed the "March of a Million Hearts."

"When I see these hundreds of thousands of smiling faces, I have a good feeling that the breakthrough moment in the history of our homeland is coming," Tusk told supporters ahead of the October 15 general elections.

Poland: Why are people protesting? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Why is the opposition marching?

The opposition aims to unseat the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, which Tusk has warned could try to take Poland out of the European Union. Tusk formerly served as European Council president, before returning to Polish politics.

"I want to be free, be in the EU, I want to have a say, I want to have free courts," Hanna Chaciewicz, a 59-year-old dentist from Otwock, told the Reuters news agency at the march.

Former European Council president Donald Tusk has warned the ruling party could try to take Poland out of the EU Image: Kacper Pempel/REUTERS

The PiS, in power since 2015, denies it would aim to end the country's EU membership. The ruling party has nevertheless clashed several times with Brussels on various issues.

The ruling party is still ahead in the polls, with an IBRiS poll saying it stands at 35%. Meanwhile, the Civic Coalition opposition alliance stands at 27%, but Tusk has stressed that the party could still secure the coming vote.

The PiS also planned rival marches on Sunday in the southern city of Katowice.

Poland: Political candidates incite xenophobia To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

rmt/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)