Opposition march in Poland ahead of parliamentary vote

October 1, 2023

Tens of thousands of peoples attended an opposition rally in Poland's capital, ahead of a vote that could determine its future in the European Union.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X19Z
verview of crowds and city skyline during the "March of a Million Hearts" (Marsz Miliona Serc) opposition rally.
Thousands marched alongside Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk, ahead of the coming parliamentary voteImage: Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk led a march in the capital, Warsaw, on Sunday to mobilize supporters ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Thousands of protesters were bussed from across the country to take part in what has been dubbed the "March of a Million Hearts."

"When I see these hundreds of thousands of smiling faces, I have a good feeling that the breakthrough moment in the history of our homeland is coming," Tusk told supporters ahead of the October 15 general elections.

Poland: Why are people protesting?

Why is the opposition marching?

The opposition aims to unseat the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, which Tusk has warned could try to take Poland out of the European Union. Tusk formerly served as European Council president, before returning to Polish politics.

"I want to be free, be in the EU, I want to have a say, I want to have free courts," Hanna Chaciewicz, a 59-year-old dentist from Otwock, told the Reuters news agency at the march.

Donald Tusk stands in front of the national flag as he attends the "Marsz Miliona Serc" rally, in Warsaw.
Former European Council president Donald Tusk has warned the ruling party could try to take Poland out of the EUImage: Kacper Pempel/REUTERS

The PiS, in power since 2015, denies it would aim to end the country's EU membership. The ruling party has nevertheless clashed several times with Brussels on various issues.

The ruling party is still ahead in the polls, with an IBRiS poll saying it stands at 35%. Meanwhile, the Civic Coalition opposition alliance stands at 27%, but Tusk has stressed that the party could still secure the coming vote.

The PiS also planned rival marches on Sunday in the southern city of Katowice.

Poland: Political candidates incite xenophobia

rmt/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Special police forces surround an armored vehicle near the Interior Ministry building in Ankara

Turkey: 'Terrorists' attack Interior Ministry in Ankara

ConflictsOctober 1, 2023
