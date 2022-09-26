 Opposition CDU hopes to hit Scholz in German regional poll in Lower Saxony | Germany | News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 08.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Opposition CDU hopes to hit Scholz in German regional poll in Lower Saxony

Germany's last regional election of 2022 promises to be a mini-poll on Olaf Scholz's first year as chancellor. The SPD is hoping to break their coalition with the conservatives — who want to depose the SPD state premier.

Lower Saxony elections posters

The race is close in Lower Saxony

Lower Saxony, Germany's second-largest state (by surface area) goes to the polls on Sunday with much on the line for Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Social Democrat certainly has more to lose than the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), and less to gain.

A defeat for Scholz's center-left party would be seen as a reflection on his chancellorship, whereas a defeat for the opposition CDU, enjoying some momentum in national polls, can be passed off as a regional win for the SPD's largely popular Lower Saxony State Premier Stephan Weil.

The CDU, meanwhile, could strike a major blow if their candidate, Bernd Althusmann, were to prevail: It would mean they had won three of 2022's four state elections. "I'd definitely say the SPD has more to lose," said Uwe Jun, politics professor at Trier University. "It already lost the elections in North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein, and secondly the federal government isn't exactly very popular right now."

Most pundits agree that a CDU victory would be a surprise, though not a major one: Latest polls, taken a week before the election, show the center-left SPD with a lead of 3-5 percentage points over the CDU, with 31-33% and 28% respectively, with the Green Party in third place on 16%.

SPD Stephan Weil

Stephan Weil (right) remains a popular state premier despite his party's struggles

Opponents working together

Nevertheless, many voters outside the state could be forgiven for failing to tell the two candidates apart: They are both bespectacled white-haired white men around the same age (Weil is 63, Althusmann is 55), and what's more, they're currently governing the state together: Althusmann is Weil's finance minister in a "grand coalition" of the SPD and the CDU.

This of course makes it difficult for the CDU man to find effective attack lines against Weil's government, said Frank Decker, political scientist at the Rheinisch Friedrichs Wilhelms University in Bonn. "That's why he's trying to campaign with national issues — and maybe he has a few points there, because the federal coalition has let too much time go by to alleviate people's concerns," he told DW. "For example, how is the new gas price brake going to be made?"

But, judging by the opinion polls, this currently isn't doing enough damage to threaten Stephan Weil, who has been governing the state for nearly a decade and has developed an image as a solid and pragmatic leader. "His rather dry, somewhat dull manner suits Lower Saxony rather well," said Decker. "And that is always important in the states: That people can identify with someone, as when he says, 'I'm a beer-drinking lawyer'." The other point, Decker adds, is that there is broad satisfaction with Weil's performance in government.

Also in Weil's favor, according to Decker, is the fact that Lower Saxony can present itself as a kind of "pioneer" in Germany's energy transition policy. "Lower Saxony has the most wind energy plants of all the states, and the new gas import terminals will be in installed in Lower Saxony," he said. At the same time, Weil has hit popular talking points by opposing both fracking and new nuclear power stations in his state.

Weil and Scholz

A defeat for Weil (left) would look very bad for Scholz (right)

Coalition horse-trading

But Weil has other headaches, even if Weil wins: As things stand, he looks unlikely to amass enough parliament seats to get his preferred coalition with the Greens, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) — the third party in Scholz's national government — may even fall out of the state parliament entirely, as it is in danger of slipping below the 5% hurdle.

"I think the SPD hasn't ruled out a continuation of the grand coalition, and from the CDU I haven't got the impression that they definitively don't want a grand coalition either," said Uwe Jun.

This would halt a continuing trend in Germany that has seen the centrist grand coalitions being eclipsed by more complicated coalitions involving smaller parties, especially the Greens, who are now represented in nine of the country's 17 governments. Lower Saxony is currently the only government in Germany that features a combination of the SPD and the CDU. "Of course, in the states grand coalitions usually only happen when no other coalition makes sense or is even possible," said Jun.

Could far-right AfD stop its slide?

Another keenly awaited number in this Sunday's election results will be the performance of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), who have lost ground in several state elections in recent months, but who are polling at a solid 10% in Lower Saxony — well ahead of the FDP and the socialist Left Party, who are projected to score as low as 3%. That would be a definite improvement on the AfD's 6% in 2017.

This is unusual because the AfD has often performed slightly more poorly in western German states and was on the cusp of being driven back to its strongholds in the East. "Crises are always and opportunity for right-wing populists," said Decker. "And this is a mega-crisis: People are very uncertain, are very worried about rising prices, and the AfD can use that to its benefit."

Nevertheless, as Decker points out, the far-right's support in Germany remains much lower than in other European countries. "If you add the Left Party, the two fringe parties are at 14%-15% — relative to the rest of Europe that's not a worrying scale," he said.

Edited by: Sonia Phalnikar

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

DW recommends

Germany's election year 2022 — What's in store for German politics?

There are four state elections set for this year for the German parties to fight. While the high-flying Social Democrats want to consolidate their power, the conservative Christian Democrats need to win back voters.  

Related content

ARCHIV 2021 FILE PHOTO: Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi gestures as League leader Matteo Salvini and Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni look on at the end of their meeting in Rome, Italy, October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

Italy election: German politicians voice anxiety over far-right win 26.09.2022

Politicians across the ideological spectrum in Germany have expressed concern about Giorgia Meloni's electoral success. However, the far-right AfD voiced support for Meloni, who looks likely to be Italy's next leader.

08.07.2022 CDU-Chef Friedrich Merz und seine Frau Charlotte sind mit ihrem Privatflieger zur Hochzeit von Bundesfinanzminister Christian Lindner (FDP) nach Sylt gekommen. Seine Frau und er stehen auf der Gästeliste für die Hochzeitsfeier von Lindner und der Journalistin Franca Lehfeldt.

German CDU struggles with Angela Merkel's legacy 09.09.2022

Germany's largest opposition party has seen its fortunes rise again lately. But, with the shadow of the last chancellor still hanging over it, what is the conservative party's plan to return to power?

Musiker einer bayerischen Blaskapelle in Tracht, altes Festzelt, historische Wiesn, Oktoberfest, München, Oberbayern, Bayern, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Germany's north-south divide flares up over energy crisis 28.08.2022

The war in Ukraine has enflamed north-south rivalries among the German states, as Bavaria and Lower Saxony swap barbs over energy policy. Upcoming regional elections have heightened the political stakes.