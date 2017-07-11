Opinion: With Champions League walkoff players step up fight against racism

Footballers are often painted in an unflattering light — cars, cash, carelessness and little conscience. The reality is, of course, much more complex.

While the rewards are great at the very top, a drop in performance, an injury or an ill-judged social media post can end a career in an instant. Furthermore, the images of those with high profiles are used to bolster campaigns by leagues, clubs and organizations such as UEFA, the governing body of the Champions League, making them seem responsible for issues over which they have little control.

There is a physical price to pay too. Not only the shadow of dementia from repeated heading of a ball, or the knee and ankle injuries that cause problems in later life, but the increased demand to satisfy UEFA, domestic leagues, sponsors and television with a constant treadmill of matches.

Tired of waiting

Just last month, Germany midfielder Toni Kroos took up this issue.

"We players are just the puppets of FIFA and UEFA with all these additional (competitions) that are invented. Nobody is asked," he told the podcast Einfach mal Luppen."

Recently, on the issue of racism, players have stopped waiting to be asked, and stopped waiting for UEFA or FIFA to lend their support rather than manipulate fame for financial gain and good PR. The decision to take a knee before matches, demands for stricter punishments and increased activism have all been, more or less, organic decisions from the playing fraternity.

But, until Tuesday night, their trump card hadn't been played. There have been walkouts after racist abuse in games before but these have either been at a much lower level, only involved a limited amount of players, or both. The power of the gesture was not just in its execution but in the display of unity, the acceptance of bigger issues overshadowing the contest.

A significant step

Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu — the man accused of using racist language towards Pierre Webo, the Black assistant coach of Basaksehir — has not yet been formally reprimanded while UEFA conducts an investigation.

Regardless of the outcome, or the intent and content of Coltescu's words, the decision of two opposing groups of players to take such a step is as significant as it is justified. If players feel they, or those that represent their club, or, indeed, anyone, have been racially abused, they have every right to withhold their labor, to walk off.

In fact, it's really the only move they have left. Despite UEFA's much-heralded "three-step procedure" to deal with racism in stadiums, Black players continue to be abused, with fines in the low thousands handed over to clubs owned by billionaires.

Empowering example

Since the introduction of these guidelines (which, incidentally, are largely designed to be enforced by the fourth official, rather than to rule on him or her), there have been several instances of abuse both in domestic leagues and international matches, which have been swept under the carpet by a governing body more interested in prestige than protection.

Walkoffs are in no-one's interest. Players want to play, fans want to watch and advertisers and broadcasters need their product.

But, ultimately, eradicating racism, and all forms of bigotry, from football comes first. In standing up for their beliefs, the players of Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir have set an example that others will hopefully now feel empowered to follow. Will UEFA and FIFA take note and back up their words with actions? History suggests not.