Champions League: PSG, Basaksehir players walk off over racist abuse

Istanbul Basaksehir players left the pitch during their decisive Champions League match with Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday after the Turkish club accused one of the match officials of racism.

"Our assistant coach, Pierre Webo has been sent off with a 'racist' word by the 4th official ref. of the match. Match has stopped for a while," the Turkish club said on its official Twitter feed.

Basaksehir players left the match some 20 minutes into the game, after a long and heated discussion with match officials. The PGS team followed.

After Webo was shown a red card in the 13th minute by an assistant referee, the fourth official from the Romanian referee team, Sebastian Coltescu, used an allegedly racist word for Webo before he was sent off.

The word was audible in the empty Parc des Princes stadium as the match was being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Television microphones also picked up a furious Webo repeatedly asking the official why the racist term was used to describe him.

The referee team argued that Coltescu had used the Romanian word for black people.

Demba Ba, Basaksehir's substitute player came off the bench and demanded an explanation from Coltescu.

"When you mention a white guy, you never say 'this white guy', you just say 'this guy', so why when you mention a black guy do you say, 'this black guy?'" Demba Ba asked the fourth official.

PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation and Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk told Coltescu: "you are racist."

Basaksehir club's president was quoted by state-owned Anadolu news agency as saying that the players won’t return to the field as long as Coltescu was still there.

UEFA replaced Coltescu and pledged to investigate the incident. "Following an alleged incident involving the 4th official, the match was temporarily suspended. After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different 4th official," the league said in a statement.

"UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course."

Istanbul Basaksehir posted a message on Twitter during the interruption, which was retweeted by the official PSG handle as well.

adi/rt (AFP, Reuters dpa)