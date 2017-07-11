 Opinion: For life after COVID, vaccinated must be patient | Opinion | DW | 04.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: For life after COVID, vaccinated must be patient

The German Ethics Council, which offers advice to the government, has clearly stated that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should not enjoy special rights. It made the right decision, says Jens Thurau.

People wait in line for the COVID-19 vaccine in Berlin

The Ethics Council believes people must patiently wait for everyone to be vaccinated before restrictions are eased

Statements issued by the German Ethics Council — an independent body of 24 experts that offers advice to the German government — aren't usually headline news. Its opinions on society's ethical and moral principles rarely draw massive attention, particularly as the body, whose members are appointed by the president of the Bundestag, only has an advisory function. 

However, this is an unusual time. And now the council has issued a statement on an issue that has triggered a heated debate for quite some time. As more and more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, many have been asking whether it would not make sense to at least ease the restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the virus for them?

A premature debate

The council's opinion is clear on the matter. Simply put: No, it's not a good idea, and the debate is premature. Only 2.2 million people in Germany have been vaccinated to date, and the immunization campaign is taking much longer than expected. It will be months befor"ethics" vaccinee all those who want to be vaccinated in Germany can get their shot.

What also remains unclear is whether those who have been vaccinated can still spread COVID-19. There is justified hope that immunized people are less contagious, but this has yet to be proven by research.

Thurau Jens Kommentarbild App

Jens Thurau is a correspondent in Berlin

There's also the fear that if those who are vaccinated early get special privileges, those are still waiting in line will cry foul and be less willing to wait for their turn. This could lead to a breakdown in social cohesion.

The council pointed out that the situation would be different by mid-September if, as Chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated, everybody who wanted the vaccine had had the chance to get it. In other words, if those who haven't received the vaccine have decided against it, not because they haven't yet had the chance to be inoculated. Only then would there be no argument about unfair treatment, as would currently be the case between those who have been vaccinated and those who are still waiting. The council made it clear that restaurants, bars, cinemas and other public places should only reopen when there's no chance of the virus spreading as a result. This is a wise decision.

But let's not kid ourselves: The arrival of the vaccines after months of uncertainty is a little like spotting an oasis after a long march through the desert. Who will get to drink first? There's something unpleasant about all of this. Events managers and football bosses are already clamoring to open up their concert halls and arenas, with some taking the US — where vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the Super Bowl this coming weekend — as an example. But this would only boost their bottom line, not solidarity.

Watch video 12:05

Vaccine testing: An ethical dilemma?

Harshest restrictions should be lifted

Thankfully, the Ethics Council has suggested that high-risk people in care homes who have been vaccinated should now be exempt from harsh restrictions, particularly those regarding visiting regulations. It's true — politicians have been embarrassingly impassive to the hardships suffered by this segment of the population, especially considering that many older people don't understand what's happening to them. Society should be ready to accommodate these people and let them be the first to benefit from eased restrictions.

For the rest of the population, it should be a matter of patiently waiting until everyone has been vaccinated before we can ease all the restrictions. Whether this will actually happen remains to be seen. The Ethics Council is only one voice in the debate, even if it is an important one. The pressure to lift restrictions for those who have been vaccinated is growing steadily. Hopefully, those in power will be able to resist.

  • People watch an outdoor movie screening within their social distances in Singapore

    Living in the age of COVID-19

    Collective physical distancing

    Singapore has recorded very low coronavirus infection rates since October. Observers have credited the Southeast Asian city-state for keeping the virus in check by closely monitoring its citizens, in part with a mandatory tracing app. The decline in infections means locals can visit open-air cinemas — provided physical distancing is observed.

  • A patient with the COVID-19 breaths in oxygen in the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital

    Living in the age of COVID-19

    Anxiety rife in South Africa

    South Africa is the African country worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. This patient in a hospital near Cape Town is one of 1.4 million citizens who have been infected with COVID-19. A novel coronavirus variant, known as B.1.351 or 501Y.V2, has only increased anxiety. Just like the new British virus variant, this South African mutation is thought to be highly contagious.

  • A man stands beside a social distancing notice board at Bondi beach in Sydney, Australia

    Living in the age of COVID-19

    'Social distancing in the sun'

    With summer temperatures soaring, many Australians have been able to enjoy a refreshing swim in the ocean. Signs have been put up to remind beachgoers to stay distanced while enjoying the sun, in an effort to prevent a new spike in infections. Australia has seen its number of new cases drop considerably since September.

  • Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao

    Living in the age of COVID-19

    Pain of those left behind

    Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, cries at her mother's grave in the Brazilian city of Manaus — Andrea dos Reis Brasao died at the age of only 39. She is one of the countless COVID-19 victims in the city, which has run out of oxygen to treat virus patients. Many people blame far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for the country's grim situation. More than 221,000 people have died in Brazil of the virus.

  • Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong

    Living in the age of COVID-19

    Better safe than sorry?

    In Hong Kong, authorities have cordoned off entire neighborhoods without warning in response to a sudden rise in infections. The city — a special administrative region of China — has imposed similarly draconian measures to contain the virus outbreak as those in force in mainland China. Until recently, infection rates here were very low.

  • Flaming Lips give a socially-distanced Space Bubble concert, using individual inflatable bubbles to avoid the spread of coronavirus

    Living in the age of COVID-19

    Rocking out in your own bubble

    American rock band The Flaming Lips have come up with a way to stage physically distanced concerts: at a recent show in Oklahoma City, audience members were asked to climb into inflatable, plastic spheres. This way, they could rock out while safely insulated in their own private bubbles. The crowd could even hold up frontman Wayne Coyne as he dove from the stage.

  • People receive COVID-19 vaccines inside Lichfield Cathedral

    Living in the age of COVID-19

    Churches turned vaccination centers

    With many churches currently shut due to the pandemic, places of worship are being transformed into emergency vaccination centers — like here at Lichfield Cathedral, near Birmingham, England. Unlike EU member states currently facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the UK has received a steady supply of doses.

  • Amy Ezzat prepares a vaccine-shaped cake reading coronavirus vaccine and Bye Bye Corona

    Living in the age of COVID-19

    Light at the end of the tunnel

    Amy Ezzat prepares a vaccine dose-shaped cake to be distributed among COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at a Cairo hospital. Egypt has struggled to get its countrywide inoculation campaign up and running. Yet for many, the prospect of getting a coronavirus jab gives them a sense of tremendous sense of hope.

    Author: Ines Eisele


DW recommends

Opinion: 'Vaccine privilege' could haunt the West

The early development of COVID-19 vaccines should have helped Western nations gain more influence over Africa. But from an ethical and organizational standpoint, they have blown it spectacularly, writes DW's Cai Nebe.  

Anti-vaxxers should forgo ventilators, German doctor says

A German geneticist has said those who turn down the new COVID-19 vaccine should carry a note also refusing intensive care treatment. He also said medical decisions should not be left to conspiracy theorists.  

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  