The German Ethics Council ("Deutscher Ethikrat") is an independent body that provides expert ethical recommendations on questions pertaining to society and the individual.

It's 26 members are experts in the fields of science, law, theology, and economics, among other branches, and represent a variety of ethical perspectives and approaches. The body is tasked with informing and engaging the public; preparing opinions for political and legislative action; and cooperating with similar international institutions. Its opinions, reports and recommendations are based on testimony, expert opinion, events, research and hearings. It can take up issues upon its own determination or upon instruction from the German parliament or government. This page automatically compiles related DW material.