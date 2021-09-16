Visit the new DW website

German Ethics Council

The German Ethics Council ("Deutscher Ethikrat") is an independent body that provides expert ethical recommendations on questions pertaining to society and the individual.

It's 26 members are experts in the fields of science, law, theology, and economics, among other branches, and represent a variety of ethical perspectives and approaches. The body is tasked with informing and engaging the public; preparing opinions for political and legislative action; and cooperating with similar international institutions. Its opinions, reports and recommendations are based on testimony, expert opinion, events, research and hearings. It can take up issues upon its own determination or upon instruction from the German parliament or government. This page automatically compiles related DW material.

DW | TTPD | To The Point Sendung Totale

Corona and the Fourth Wave: A Pandemic for the Unvaccinated? 16.09.2021

Corona infection rates are on the rise again. But this time it’s mainly the unvaccinated young who are affected. How dangerous will the fourth wave be? Our guests: Susanne Schreiber (German Ethics Council), Erik Kirschbaum (Journalist), Benjamin Alvarez Gruber (DW)
Pflegekräfte stehen vor dem Impfzentrum Arena in Berlin Treptow in einer langen Schlange für die Impfung gegen das Corona-Virus an. Am Sonntag haben die Corona-Impfungen mit dem Covid-19-Impfstoff von Biontech/Pfizer in Deutschland begonnen.

Opinion: For life after COVID, vaccinated must be patient 04.02.2021

The German Ethics Council, which offers advice to the government, has clearly stated that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should not enjoy special rights. It made the right decision, says Jens Thurau.
An NHS (National Health Service) worker holds up a vial of the Pfizer-Biontech covid-19 vaccine at the Gloucestershire Vaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on December 17, 2020 in Gloucester, central England, (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Anti-vaxxers should forgo ventilators, German doctor says 19.12.2020

A German geneticist has said those who turn down the new COVID-19 vaccine should carry a note also refusing intensive care treatment. He also said medical decisions should not be left to conspiracy theorists.
DW Sendung | To the point 19.11.2020

Vaccine against COVID-19: Pandemic under control? 19.11.2020

After breakthroughs in developing a coronavirus vaccine: can the pandemic be brought under control? And who will profit? Our guests: Susanne Schreiber (German Ethics Council), Julia Fischer (science journalist), Tobias Kurth (epidemiologist).

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2017 file photo lawmakers of the Alternative for Germany, AfD, attend a debate at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin. Germany's domestic intelligence agencies are discussing what steps might be required to put the nationalist AfD party under surveillance. The party, whose acronym stands for Alternative for Germany, came third in last year's elections. Several of its members have been criticized for expressing anti-Semitic or revisionist views. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber,fls) |

AfD disability query slammed by churches, ethics council 13.04.2018

A far-right parliamentary question linking incest, disability and migrants has outraged Germany's ethics council and Catholic bishops. They say the query amounts to inhumane contempt bordering on former Nazi language.
Transgender symbol in the hand.

Opinion: Germany's decision on the third gender is long overdue 08.11.2017

Germany just ruled on the legal need to provide a gender option beyond "male " or "female." But the ethical recommendation for a third gender actually came years ago. DW’s Christoph Strack finds the delay shameful.
30.08.2016 Vanja steht mit einem Plakat für eine dritte Option am 30.08.2016 in Leipzig (Sachsen). Vanja, 26 Jahre alt, ist intersexuell, weder Mann noch Frau. Seit 2014 kämpfen Vanja und die Unterstützerkampagne Dritte Option für die Einführung eines dritten Geschlechts - bisher erfolglos. Am 02.09.2016 reichen sie Verfassungsbeschwerde beim Verfassungsgericht in Karlsruhe ein. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa | (c) picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas

Intersex people put gender binary on trial in Karlsruhe 03.09.2016

Intersex people want Germany's Federal Constitutional Court to officially allow them to use their own gender designations rather than relegating them to "male" or "female." For them, it's about dignity and recognition.
Dr. James Goldfarb and his staff at the new UH Fertility Center at UH Ahuja can remove one cell from an eight cell blastula and check that cell for genetic defects, leaving the seven cells of the embryo, unharmed, to grow into a fetus. Goldfarb is the director of the fertility center. The center at Ahuja serves as the hub for fertility services throughout the University Hospitals health system. Photographed Wednesday, December 7, 2011. The Plain Dealer /Landov

Dawn of the designer babies? Here's an idiot's guide to human gene editing 03.12.2015

Human gene editing tools have existed for years, raising hopes of preventing incurable diseases. These tools are now coming to fruition. So it's high time we learned more about our brave new world.
Es handelt sich um die aktuelle Ausstellung Big Data Art im Kreativ-Loft in München: http://bigdataart.de/ Copyright: DW/David Barnwell

Big science: is Big Data really the price we 'have to pay' for advanced research? 21.05.2015

Big Data has been all hyped up for years. But only now has Germany's Ethics Council decided it's time to work out a position. So what is the issue? And why do some researchers say they can't go on without it?
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein Pfleger hält die Hand einer Frau am 12.07.2011 in einem Zimmer eines Pflegehauses in Berlin. Während der Bundestagssitzung am 13.11.2014 in Berlin wird es unter anderem eine große Debatte zum Thema Sterbehilfe geben. Foto: Rainer Jensen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

German ethics body rejects organized assisted suicide 19.12.2014

The German Ethics Council says it in principle rejects medically assisted suicide in the case of terminally ill patients. But its recognition of some exceptions to this principle has caused contention.
ARCHIV - Das Geschwisterpaar Patrick und Susan aus Leipzig, aufgenommen am 22.12.2006. Der derzeit 35-Jährige und seine Schwester, die nicht zusammen aufgewachsen sind, haben gemeinsam vier Kinder. Der Europäische Gerichtshof für Menschenrechte (EGMR) entscheidet, ob die Bestrafung des Inzests unter Geschwistern einen Verstoß gegen die Menschenrechte bedeutet. Der Mann aus Sachsen wurde wegen «Beischlafs zwischen Verwandten» mehrmals zu Freiheitsstrafen verurteilt. Der 35-Jährige macht vor dem EGMR eine Verletzung von Artikel 8 der Europäischen Menschenrechtskonvention (EMRK) geltend, der das Recht auf Achtung des Privat- und Familienlebens schützt. Foto. IDECON-team +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

German Ethics Council in favor of lifting ban on incest with siblings 24.09.2014

The German Ethics Council has made a daring move and opposed the criminalization of incest between siblings. The matter was put to the council after appeals made by a Leipzig man over a relationship with his sister.
HANDOUT - Created by CDC microbiologist Cynthia Goldsmith, this colorized transmission electron micrograph (TEM) revealed some of the ultrastructural morphology displayed by an Ebola virus virion. Photo: Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC (MANDATORY CREDIT; zu dpa: Bisher 14 Tote bei neuem Ebola-Ausbruch in Uganda)

Keeping good science from becoming bioterror 08.05.2014

A German advisory board wants the country to clamp down on science that could go viral in the worst way - and hopes the world will follow suit quickly, please.
In this Sunday, May 15, 2011 photo, Benjamin Abecassis closes his eyes during his Bris, a Jewish circumcision ceremony in San Francisco. San Francisco voters in November will be asked to weigh in on what was until now a private family matter: male circumcision. City elections officials confirmed Wednesday, May 18, 2011 that an initiative that would ban the circumcision of males younger than 18 in San Francisco has received enough signatures to appear on the ballot. The practice would become a misdemeanor. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Calls for strict rules for circumcision 24.08.2012

The German Ethics Council has in a public session discussed the religious circumcision of young boys. There's plenty of controversy, but at least the council agrees there should be high medical standards.
Undatierte Aufnahme des Wissenschaftsmagazin «Science» zeigt das Übertragung der Körperzelle von einer Frau in eine entkernte Eizelle derselben Spenderin. Daraus habe sich ein Embryo entwickelt, dem auf einer frühen Entwicklungsstufe Stammzellen entnommen worden seien, die sich zu allen Zelltypen eines Körpers bilden können. Bei diesem Experiment haben Forscher in Südkorea nach eigenen Angaben einen menschlichen Embryo geklont und daraus Stammzellen zur therapeutischen Anwendung gewonnen. Das Embryonenschutzgesetz wurde vor 20 Jahren verabschiedet, um den Mensch vor den Auswüchsen der Fortpflanzungsmedizin zu schützen. Doch der Fortschritt hat das Gesetz überrannt: Neue Techniken dürfen angewandt werden, weil sie nicht in den Paragrafen stehen. Foto: Courtesy of W.S. Hwang dpa (zu dpa 0012 vom 19.10.2010) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

German Ethics Council fails to decide on test-tube embryo screening 08.03.2011

Genetic screening of test-tube embryos has been the subject of hot debate for months in Germany. A week before parliament debates imposing a ban, the German Ethics Council has failed to issue a clear recommendation.
Pregnant woman with hands on stomach, Schwangerschaft

A Child - At all Costs 19.05.2002

An increasing number of childless Germans are evading the German law, which forbids genetic research on human embryos, looking to fertility clinics abroad for treatment.

German Ethics Council Backs Stem Cell Imports 30.11.2001

The German ethics council has given its backing for stem cell imports. The recommendation comes just days after a U.S. firm made front-page news when it said it had cloned a human embryo.