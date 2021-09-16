Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The German Ethics Council ("Deutscher Ethikrat") is an independent body that provides expert ethical recommendations on questions pertaining to society and the individual.
It's 26 members are experts in the fields of science, law, theology, and economics, among other branches, and represent a variety of ethical perspectives and approaches. The body is tasked with informing and engaging the public; preparing opinions for political and legislative action; and cooperating with similar international institutions. Its opinions, reports and recommendations are based on testimony, expert opinion, events, research and hearings. It can take up issues upon its own determination or upon instruction from the German parliament or government. This page automatically compiles related DW material.
Corona infection rates are on the rise again. But this time it’s mainly the unvaccinated young who are affected. How dangerous will the fourth wave be? Our guests: Susanne Schreiber (German Ethics Council), Erik Kirschbaum (Journalist), Benjamin Alvarez Gruber (DW)
After breakthroughs in developing a coronavirus vaccine: can the pandemic be brought under control? And who will profit? Our guests: Susanne Schreiber (German Ethics Council), Julia Fischer (science journalist), Tobias Kurth (epidemiologist).
Big Data has been all hyped up for years. But only now has Germany's Ethics Council decided it's time to work out a position. So what is the issue? And why do some researchers say they can't go on without it?