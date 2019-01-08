 Opinion: Domenico Tedesco’s bold move shows he’s boss | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Opinion: Domenico Tedesco’s bold move shows he’s boss

Daniel Caligiuri’s brace stole the spotlight and won the points for Schalke against Wolfsburg on Sunday. But Domenico Tedesco’s decision to axe captain Ralf Fährmann was bold and vindicated, says DW’s Matt Pearson.

Fußball Bundesliga 18. Spieltag FC Schalke 04 vs. VfL Wolfsburg Domenico Tedesco (Imago/DeFodi/M. Maiwald)

Domenico Tedesco made his mark early at Schalke. From the moment the inexperienced boss benched club captain and legend Benedikt Höwedes for his first two Bundesliga games in August 2017, it was clear he was not a man afraid of ruffling feathers.

Höwedes was a World Cup winner who joined the Royal Blues as a 13-year-old and had become a beacon of stability and identity in a club that often lost its way. But, after he was stripped of the captaincy, he was quickly offloaded on loan to Juventus, eventually landing permanently at Lokomotiv Moscow.

Eyebrows were understandably raised at the time but come the end of the season, Tedesco was indisputably the main man in Gelsenkirchen after guiding a limited side to an unlikely second-place finish. The power play had worked.

But second-season syndrome kicked in. Schalke have regressed this term, with big money signing Sebastian Rudy struggling and individual errors undermining Tedesco's men at every turn.

Initially the 33-year-old coach kept faith with the same core as last season but in 2019, he's once again shown the ruthless streak that's present in all top coaches. First Naldo, one of last season's standout players, was offloaded to Monaco and then, on Sunday, Tedesco dropped his captain again.

Fußball Bundesliga 18. Spieltag FC Schalke 04 vs. VfL Wolfsburg Torhüter Fährmann (picture-alliance/Guido Kirchner)

Ralf Fährmann was supportive of teammate Alex Nübel, but also disappointed to be dropped

Not afraid of change

Ralf Fährmann doesn't have quite the same status as Höwedes did, but the goalkeeper came through the ranks at Schalke. Aside from a short spell with Eintracht Frankfurt early in his career, Fährmann has been a constant. The 30-year-old has made over 200 appearances since re-joining Schalke in 2011 and is the club's longest serving player by four years. It's fair to say he's an important figure.

But important or not, Fährmann has made some basic errors that have cost his team this season. Enough was enough for Tedesco who named Fährmann on the bench for Sunday's 2-1 home win while noting that he was a "super person, super goalkeeper” but that his "mind was not clear."

Kommentarbild Matt Pearson

DW's Matt Pearson

As with the Höwedes' decision, when Schalke completed an impressive opening day win over RB Leipzig, Tedesco's call paid immediate dividends. Fährmann's replacement Alexander Nübel was immediately in the game, pulling off a brilliant point-blank save after just five minutes that meant Daniel Caligiuri's penalty soon after broke the deadlock rather than restored parity.

From replays of the save, the TV cameras panned to a deadpan Fährmann on the bench, with the crowd singing the praises of his 22-year-old replacement. Nübel made another excellent stop just before the half-hour mark, narrowing down the angle to block Yannick Gerhardt when the Wolfsburg man was clean through.

The young keeper surely did enough to keep his spot. And despite wasting several chances, Schalke did enough to get a win that allows them to look up and not down after Caligiuri lashed in a left-footed winner following a lung-busting run and intelligent pass from Weston McKennie.

No one decision, no matter how bold, controversial or correct, is going to turn around a season that's already had its share of false dawns. But it does at least prove that Tedesco is not content to just let things drift, that he won't die wondering. If only he could drop his captain every week.

Related content

1. Bundesliga | TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern München |

Bundesliga Bulletin: Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich restart title race 20.01.2019

The Bundesliga returned with a bang as the top two pushed one another, the relegation picture became clearer and a handful of players picked up exactly where they left off. All you need to know about matchday 18.

Deutschland: FC Schalke 04 - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga: Can Schalke trip up Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby? 06.12.2018

If last season is anything to go by, the upcoming derby between league leaders Borussia Dortmund and struggling rivals Schalke should be a thriller. This could prove Dortmund's sternest test since Bayern visited.

Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund v Bayern München | Jubel Marco Reus

Five big questions ahead of the Bundesliga's return 22.11.2018

Can Borussia Dortmund's young guns sustain their title challenge? Should Bayern learn from others? And can Domenico Tedesco find some goals from somewhere? DW examines the big issues ahead of the Bundesliga's return.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 