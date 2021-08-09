 Opinion: Court action could be vital as IPCC confirms climate emergency | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 09.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Opinion: Court action could be vital as IPCC confirms climate emergency

Another IPCC report, another dire warning. Yet world leaders and big polluters are doing little to reduce emissions. DW's Stuart Braun says climate litigation could be the only way out.

Man runs in front of burning forest

Australia suffered unprecedented climate fires in 2020 but is stalling on climate action at a critical time

After a month of unprecedented flooding and wildfires in Europe, it isn't surprising to learn — yet again — that human-induced global heating is the culprit.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report has drawn on newer and ever vaster sources of data to confirm that yes, pumping CO2 into the atmosphere is messing irrevocably with our climate.

Now we are hearing that the planet could warm by 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to 1900 within 15 years — which might have been averted until century's end if we managed to cut emissions as agreed in Paris in 2015.

But we've been told again that it's not yet too late. If the world can still reach net zero emissions by 2050, temperatures will rise only a little above 1.5 C before they stabilize. In that scenario, they will even reduce by 2100.

Is there the political will to make this happen? Not on current evidence. Hopelessly inadequate Paris climate accord pledges have actually put us on course to warm by around 3 Cby century's end.

Right now, temperatures are up 1.1 C, and climate fires, floods and sea level rise are already upon us. If we hit 3 C, we are in very deep trouble.   

Emissions need to be falling now so that important 2030 reduction targets can be met. Instead, they are set to increase in 2021 following the mere blip of a decrease last year due to the pandemic.

High-carbon status quo

Last year, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) suggested that by simply investing in green jobs and infrastructure and choosing climate-friendly policies, world leaders could lower emissions by a quarter of what they would otherwise be by 2030. Suggested solutions included ending fossil fuel subsidies, banning new coal plants and reforestation.

Stuart Braun

Stuart Braun, DW environment reporter

But instead, most rich countries continue to support a "high-carbon status quo," stated the UNEP.

While US President Joe Biden has started to reverse some of the disastrous pro-fossil fuel policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump, the devil is in the detail of the net zero pledge by the world's biggest historical carbon emitter.

Meanwhile, China's 2060 decarbonization commitment may also be too little too late. And Australia, the second-largest per capita emitter in the OECD, where firestorms raged for months in 2019 and 2020, has refused to commit to net zero by 2050 and is touting a "gas-fired" economic recovery from the pandemic.

Time to hold the polluters accountable

Thankfully, a new tactic in the fight to rapidly decarbonize is quickly emerging. Activists and young people are going to the courts and suing governments and fossil fuel companies. They are successfully arguing that polluters threaten their future and hence their human rights.

The German government has been forced to come up with more ambitious climate targets; Big Oil companies like Shell have been ordered to drastically cut emissions (45% in 10 years) and pay billions in fines. Their shareholders are also revolting and demanding climate action.

Watch video 02:03

Residents flee Athens suburbs as wildfires approach

A high court told Australia's Environment Ministry that it owes a duty of care to Australian children who could suffer potential "catastrophic harm" from approving an extension to a coal mine.

Kaisa Kosonen, who works on climate policy at Greenpeace, said she'll be taking the IPCC report to the courts after it was released today. She added that the recent landmark legal victory over Shell in the Netherlands was made possible by the backing of IPCC science.

Despite all the goodwill created on the streets by the student and Fridays for Future climate protests, public pressure alone is not forcing parliaments to act. It is through the tidal wave of climate litigation that is about to hit courts around the world that citizens themselves can trigger rapid decarbonization — and avert catastrophic global heating.

  • Australia | Black Saturday bushfire

    Black Saturday

    Record temperatures, record fires

    The Black Saturday bushfires in Victoria were the deadliest in Australia's history. They came on the heels of a record heat wave — with scorching temperatures reaching the mid-40s Celsius (around 113 degrees Fahrenheit) for several days before the blazes started. In the dry heat, all it took was a spark to ignite an apocalyptic firestorm.

  • Australia | Black Saturday bushfire 2009 in Victoria

    Black Saturday

    Many fires to fight

    As many as 400 individual fires broke out on February 7, 2009. When it was all over, they had killed 173 people and razed 2,133 homes in addition to hundreds of other buildings. Whole towns had been annihilated. In many cases, people who had lost everything did not return to rebuild.

  • Australia | Black Saturday bushfires 2009 in Victoria - survivor David Barton

    Black Saturday

    Post-traumatic stress

    David Barton's home in Marysville, Victoria, burned down during the Black Saturday bushfires. He and his then-wife survived but the traumatic experience still haunts him and contributed to the eventual failure of his marriage. He wasn't alone. Many other couples who lived through the events split up. Eventually, he returned to Marysville alone.

  • Australia | Black Saturday bushfire 2009 in Victoria

    Black Saturday

    Walls of fire

    Fanned by strong winds, the firefronts of bushfires can grow to more than 100 meters (328 feet) high. In such extreme situations, flight is the only option. Some of those who tried to defend their homes using their garden hoses during the Black Saturday fires were later found dead in their yards, some with melted garden hoses still in their hands.

  • A man on a quad inspects a still smoking forest after a bushfire burned much of it down.

    Black Saturday

    Thank you, climate change

    Bushfire weather in Australia has become more frequent over the past 30 years, and Australia's climate commission has concluded that: "The intensity and seasonality of large bushfires in southeast Australia appears to be changing, with climate change a possible contributing factor."

  • Australia | Black Saturday bushfire 2009 in Victoria

    Black Saturday

    Not a new phenomenon

    But fires as such are not a new phenomenon on the world's driest inhabited continent. And since they have always been a fact of life, Australia's fauna and flora have adapted to these conditions. Species that can deal with fires and their aftermath have thrived.

  • Australia: Leaves on a eucalyptus tree

    Black Saturday

    Resist and fuel

    Eucalyptus is one such species. The trees are true survivors when it comes to bushfires. But they don't just survive; they even promote fires. In fact, eucalyptus leaves contain an oil with such a high degree of octane that it can be used as fuel. The eucalyptus fares better in blazes than other trees, so fires help it eliminate competition.

  • Black kite

    Black Saturday

    Firestarter

    Several birds of prey, including the black kite, take this a step further. They pick up burning branches from existing fires and drop them elsewhere to start new ones. As the flames spread, they drive small rodents and birds out of hiding, making it easy for the "firehawks" to catch them.

  • Three months after the devastating bushfire of 2009, new green sprouts in an otherwise still charred and desolate landscape.

    Black Saturday

    Quick rebirth

    Many fire-resistant plants, including some eucalyptus, posess a lignotuber. This thick woody section at their base contains buds from which new stems can sprout. They also store starch, which provides fuel for the plants to grow when they cannot photosynthesize. This allows them to rebound quickly after a fire.

    Author: Harald Franzen


 

DW recommends

IPCC report: Germany calls for global action on climate change

German politicians reacted to the newly released IPCC report by urging drastic emissions reductions at home and more engagement on climate action abroad.  

Global wildfires: Greece a 'powder keg' as thousands flee their homes

People are fleeing their homes north of Athens as fires rage for a fourth day in a row. California has lost an entire town, while Brazil is bracing itself for another catastrophic fire season. Follow DW for more.  