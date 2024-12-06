  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
BusinessGermany

Opel - success with electric vehicles?

Christian Pricelius
June 12, 2024

Opel was once one of the largest car manufacturers in Europe. Founded 126 years ago, its production figures had declined in recent years. Now the company belongs to the Stellantis Group. Will Opel succeed in its transformation to an EV manufacturer?

https://p.dw.com/p/4gsC8
Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

A man operates a drone in a forest

Drones employed to help with reforestation efforts

A Berlin startup is using drone technology to replenish tree populations from above.
InnovationMarch 28, 202404:23 min
A person dressed in a silver protective suit and helmut stands in front of a fiery furnace

Is Germany losing its competitive edge?

High energy costs, skilled worker shortages and too much bureaucracy are putting German companies under pressure.
BusinessJune 14, 202305:00 min
Made Theo

Theo the semi-autonomous delivery robot

Startup Heytheo has developed a semi-autonomous delivery robot called Theo.
TechnologyMarch 14, 202303:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Business from Europe

More on Business from Europe

Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
BusinessJune 24, 202417:27 min
A tractor spraying pesticides on a farm

How toxic is the industry behind pesticides?

Producers make billions, and have lobbied the EU to keep systems in place, but how damaging are synthetic pesticides?
BusinessJune 18, 202416:24 min
The CEO of an AI startup stands laughing in the backyard of his company in Berlin.

Making it in Germany: AI expert Han Xiao

Han Xiao is an AI expert who has set up his own IT firm in Berlin. Born in China, he has a keen eye for what it takes to succeed in the German capital.
BusinessJune 7, 202406:06 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Business from around the world

More on Business from around the world

Erdöllraffinerie in Nigeria

Why Nigeria's largest refinery is importing US oil

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery — the largest in Africa — was supposed to stop Nigeria’s reliance on imported crude oil
BusinessJune 27, 202403:33 min
factory, hat, sunglasses and microscope

What is industrial espionage?

Industrial espionage can be very expensive for many companies. But what is it anyway?
BusinessJune 26, 202401:40 min
Shrimps

Vertical oceans: Singapore's AI shrimps

Shrimp farms have been sprouting up like mushrooms over the past five years in Singapore. Now also using AI.
BusinessJune 21, 202403:17 min
Show more