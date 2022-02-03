 One-man rule: Can Turkey survive Erdogan? | To the Point | DW | 03.02.2022

To the Point

One-man rule: Can Turkey survive Erdogan?

Turkey’s economy is in crisis. But President Erdogan had his head in the sand. So, how long can he cling on to power? And what will follow? Guests: Sinem Adar (SWP), Bülent Mumay (journalist), Christian Hanelt (Middle East expert)

Watch video 26:05
DW To the Point Englisch | 03.02.22 | Christian Hanelt

 

Christian Hanelt is Senior Expert for Europe, Neighbourhood and the Middle East at the Bertelsmann Foundation. He thinks: "Erdogan is weakened. But the Ukraine crisis and the huge number of refugees it has taken in mean that Turkey remains a key player.“

DW To the Point Englisch | 03.02.22 | Bülent Mumay

 

Bülent Mumay is an independent correspondent for Turkish and German media, including Deutsche Welle, mostly based in Istanbul. "Erdogan will do anything to stay in power – exploiting domestic and international crises. But now he’s losing his touch because of the economic situation."  

DW To the Point Englisch | 03.02.22 | Sinem Adar

 

Sinem Adar is an expert on Middle East and Turkey working with the Berlin based Think Tank Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik. Her opinion: "It’s hard to say how this might play out. But real change is looking increasingly likely.” 
 

Women shop bread at a market in Ankara on December 20, 2021 as Turkey's troubled lira nosedived today after Turkish President cited Muslim teachings to justify not raising interest rates to stabilise the currency. - Erdogan has pushed the central bank to sharply lower borrowing costs despite the annual rate of inflation soaring to more than 20 percent. Economists believe the policy could see consumer price increases reach 30 percent or higher in the coming months. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

Turkey: Inflation hits Erdogan-era high of 36% 03.01.2022

Annual inflation has climbed to its highest level since 2002, while the Turkish lira has fallen to record lows. However, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists on keeping interest rates low.

Leading Turkish women targeted by Islamists and government 

Leading Turkish women targeted by Islamists and government  26.01.2022

The jailing of prominent journalist Sedef Kabas and threats against famous pop diva Sezen Aksu are stirring controversy in Erdogan's Turkey. It's part of a trend that brings Islamists and government supporters together.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia September 29, 2021. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Explained: Why Turkish President Erdogan is backpedaling in diplomatic row 26.10.2021

Turkey's president has adopted a more moderate tone in his recent diplomatic spat with Western ambassadors. The expulsion of 10 envoys now no longer seems likely.

May 28, 2016.*** ANTALYA, TURKEY - MAY 28: Lutfiye Ilksen Ãeritloglu Kurt (L), Sahap Kavcioglu (right 2) and Sukru Erdinc (R), MPs of the Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), and Aytug Atici (left 2) MP of the Turkey's Republican People's Party (CHP), take part in the parliamentary session during the Midterm Review of the Istanbul Programme of Action at Titanic Hotel in Antalya, Turkey on May 28, 2016. The Midterm Review conference for the Istanbul Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries takes place in Antalya, Turkey from 27-29 May 2016. Mustafa Ciftci / Anadolu Agency

Judgment day for Turkey's new Central Bank governor 14.04.2021

After Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired a hawkish Central Bank governor and installed a like-minded critic of high interest rates, the new governor is expected to fulfill the president's wishes for lower interest rates.