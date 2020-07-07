 Once Upon a River - Cambodia’s Mekong Crisis | Highlights | DW | 10.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Highlights

Once Upon a River - Cambodia’s Mekong Crisis

New hydropower dams on the Mekong River are leaving fishing and farming communities high and dry. The dams provide clean electricity, but they also cause massive damage to Cambodia's plant and animal worlds.

Filmstill der Dokumentation Ein Fluss in Gefahr – Kambodschas Kampf um den Mekong

Will climate change make matters worse?

Filmstill der Dokumentation Ein Fluss in Gefahr – Kambodschas Kampf um den Mekong

Cambodia’s new hydropower dams on the Mekong River are causing big problems. The trans-boundary Mekong is one of Asia’s most important rivers. Also known as the ‘mother of rivers,’ The Mekong is a lifeline, supplying up to 60 million people in China, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam with water, food and power. The waterway enables rice farmers and fishers to pursue their livelihoods. 

Filmstill der Dokumentation Ein Fluss in Gefahr – Kambodschas Kampf um den Mekong

But since the new dams were built, droughts have become more frequent, and fish populations and biodiversity have diminished. These negative consequences are felt most harshly by fishing and farming communities on the Mekong. Will these local communities be able to survive in the region? And can nature there recover? Or will climate change make the situation worse? 


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 29.11.2021 – 01:15 UTC
MON 29.11.2021 – 04:15 UTC
MON 29.11.2021 – 18:15 UTC
TUE 30.11.2021 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 04.12.2021 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 05.12.2021 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

TUE 30.11.2021 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Advertisement