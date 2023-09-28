  1. Skip to content
On the Mekong through Laos

September 28, 2023

With its rich biological diversity, the region around the Mekong River is a jewel of Asia. The river is also known as “the mother of waters.” It’s a transport route, water supply and food source for millions of people.

The film sets out in a journey to the former royal city of Luang Prabang in Laos. It’s regarded as one of the most beautiful cities in southeast Asia and to this day, religion determines everyday life: Every morning, hundreds of monks walk through the city’s ancient center to collect their alms. In the isolated villages, some of which are only accessible by boat, most Laotians live off the land. There are huge rice paddies on the fertile banks on the Mekong; rice is the Laotians’ main staple, eaten three times a day here. The river also provides some welcome dietary variation in the form of fish. Locals - and the odd tourist boat - also use the Mekong as a main transit route; even today, the quickest way to reach the country’s larger cities is still by river. At some point, several hundred kilometers downstream, we reach the capital Vientiane, the economic heart of Laos and a trading center for the famous Laotian woven textiles, exported from here all over the world.

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

