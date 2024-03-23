On a road trip through South Africa: Addo Elephant Park

Nature and EnvironmentSouth AfricaOn a road trip through South Africa: Addo Elephant ParkTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSouth AfricaDaniela Schulz03/23/2024March 23, 2024On the third part of their trip through South Africa, S'bu Skosana and Ziphorah Masethe encounter the majestic elephants of the Addo Elephant National Park. Some water-filled adventures are also on their list.https://p.dw.com/p/4dvMNAdvertisement