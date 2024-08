The dominant German dressage team has won gold for the third time in a row, taking the country's Paris 2024 gold medal tally to four.

Germany's dressage team narrowly beat Denmark and Great Britain on Saturday in the sport Grand Prix Special.

It was a third consecutive top place for the team, which claimed gold in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

The German riders Isabell Werth, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Frederic Wandres beat their main contenders in a closely fought battle.

rc/msh (dpa, SID)