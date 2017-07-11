Germany: SPD confirms Olaf Scholz to run for chancellor

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is currently Chancellor Angela Merkel's deputy in the coalition government. Opinion polls show Scholz as the most popular Social Democrat, but he is a divise figure within the party itself.
Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) on Monday confirmed Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as their candidate for Chancellor at next year's elections.
"Now it's out," Scholz tweeted on Monday. "I look forward to a fun, fair and successful election campaign."
more to follow...