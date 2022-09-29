Oktoberfest 2022 was no record year

The "Wiesn," as the locals call the Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, it took Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter three hits of the rubber mallet instead of the usual two to drive the tap into the first beer keg for the opening. That got numbers mystics speculating about a connection with the fact that the festival was finally being held three years after the last one.

The keg-tapping ritual, complete with a cry of "O'zapft is!" ("It's tapped!"), officially launched the festival and was followed by firecracker shots that rang out across the festival grounds. The world's largest folk festival opened on September 17, 2022 and lasted two weeks.

Munich holds first Oktoberfest since pandemic

Taking stock of the 2022 Wiesn

The 187th Oktoberfest didn't draw quite as many visitors as in previous years, organizers said on Monday, chalking it up to the untypically rainy, cold weather. But this didn't dampen attendees' spirits, leading to a relaxed and festive celebration that was slightly less packed than usual.

In 1987, the festival received a record 7.1 million visitors. In 2019, the last time it was held before the pandemic interrupted it, a total 6.3 million people attended. This year, the two-week-long event hosted some 5.7 million guests from both Germany and abroad.

Due to the weather, "glühwein," or warm mulled wine, was served for the first time in 14 years, but it was not a favored beverage.

The official beer mugs of the 2022 Oktoberfest

According to anonymized aggregated data from German cellphone provider O2 Telefonica, this year's attendees skewed toward the young and Munich locals. Around 21% of the visitors were aged between 16 and 29, in comparison to only 14% in 2019. Festival organizers attributed this to young people being "starved for dancing and partying" after years of pandemic restrictions.

Police, fire officials and emergency rescue services described a calm year with comparatively few incidents. The on-site medical station reported 27% fewer incidents, and police said the event proceeded peacefully. However, pickpocketing rose around 50%.

Hefty prices

Prices on the fairgrounds have risen considerably. On average, 2022 festival-goers paid 15.77% more than at the last Oktoberfest in 2019 for a beer, which is traditionally served in a "Mass" mug, which holds one liter.

Visitors paid between €12.60 and €13.80 ($12.37 to $13.55) for a Mass this year, compared to between €10.80 and €11.80 in 2019. Smaller glasses than the liter mugs were not available at the festival.

Tabs like the one below, showing half an organic duck that had a €53 price tag, made the rounds in social media.

Fairground entertainers

While people were partying in the tents, the fairground entertainers outdoors were languishing. The weather was wet — who would want to ride a flying chair ride in pouring rain?

Such flying chair rides are typical to Oktoberfest

As a consequence, some rides were only open for a few hours at a time. Rising inflation also meant people had less money to spend, and the festival grappled with inventory problems due to interruptions in supply chains, as container ships with coveted goods from China are stuck on the world's oceans. Lottery booth owners had a hard time getting the requisite teddy bears and stuffed animals for their booths, and shooting gallery operators lacked plastic roses. For the 2022 Oktoberfest entertainers, the festival brought financial losses.

COVID-19

The number of coronavirus infections in Bavaria has increased.

On Monday, according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute, the seven-day incidence of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people had reached 673 in the state of Bavaria and 767 in Munich. For Munich, the incidence represents an increase of about 147% compared to the previous week.

Sexual assault

Beer flowed freely in the tents on the fairgrounds, and servers often have to put up with a lot. Reported cases of sexual harassment and assault increased at the Wiesn in 2022, according to the Munich police, stating that 55 female Oktoberfest visitors had reported sexual or physical violence on the festival grounds — 10 more than in 2019.

Traditional costume

This year, whether because of the cool weather or to try and ward off sexist remarks and sexual aggression, fewer women wore revealing dirndl dresses with plunging necklines and instead chose considerably more buttoned-up blouses.

Hit song

The song "Layla," controversial because of its sexist content, topped the German charts this summer for nine weeks — and was also this year's Wiesn hit.

A debate about possibly banning it in beer tents had the opposite effect.

After Markus Söder, the head of the Bavarian government, said at the start of the festival that people should be allowed to "sing what they want," there was no stopping people singing "Layla" at the top of their lungs.

Dos and don'ts at Oktoberfest Dancing — yes, please! Having a beer in a festival tent is a must for every Wiesn visitor. Once you're inside, you'll be carried away by the music and the fun. People sway and dance. The rules are quite clear: on benches, yes, but not on tables. Whoever tries to dance on a table risks being thrown out. And it would be a shame for a visit to Oktoberfest to end like that.

Dos and don'ts at Oktoberfest Bringing your own food — no! A beer tent isn't a beer garden! That's why you're not allowed to bring your own food. Those who do are quickly thrown out. Usually there are beer gardens in front of the tents where you can enjoy your snack without upsetting anyone.

Dos and don'ts at Oktoberfest Hendl chicken — yes, delicious! Anyone who drinks needs food to line their stomach. Hendl — Bavarian for roast chicken — is the perfect choice: Crispy, greasy and easy to eat with your fingers. To prevent beer mugs from slipping out of your hands after the meal, wipes are included.

Dos and don'ts at Oktoberfest Liftoff — yeahaaaa! The Olympia Looping rollercoaster serves only one purpose — fun! But wait a minute: every Oktoberfest visitor should consider the order of their Wiesn activities. Our recommendation: First rollercoaster, then chicken and beer. Otherwise, centrifugal forces might have a devastating effect on the stomach.

Dos and don'ts at Oktoberfest Flirting — yes, but of course! Bavarian traditional attire is clever. It gives you the chance to let people know your relationship status. If you tie the apron bow of your dirndl on the right, it means you're in a relationship. If you tie it on the left, it means you're single.

Dos and don'ts at Oktoberfest Drinking beer — yes, most certainly! Drinking beer at the Wiesn is a rigorous sport-like activity, especially for the upper arms. The beer is served in liter mugs and its consumption requires some stamina. But one must drink correctly: Only grasp the handle, not the whole glass. It's not for those with weak wrists — though some revelers (pictured) still have some practice to do.

Dos and don'ts at Oktoberfest Drink too much beer — absolute no-no! Getting tipsy is part of the Wiesn fun. But binge drinking is simply ugly. People who stumble around Oktoberfest drunk and who empty the contents of their stomach into the crowd spoil the event for themselves and others. After all, you didn't come all the way to Munich to forget everything because you drank too much.

Dos and don'ts at Oktoberfest Peeing in public — no way, yuck! At some point, your bladder will start complaining about all the beer you have drunk. But whatever you do, don't get put off by the queues in front of the toilets and urinate behind the tents. You wouldn't do that at home either, would you? Getting caught incurs a fine of up to €100 (about $96). So it's better to plan in enough time to make your way to the next toilet — there are hundreds of them.

Dos and don'ts at Oktoberfest Stealing a beer mug — no, not under any circumstances! Admittedly, it is a coveted souvenir. And some people think they'll just take the mug with them. Every year thousands of beer mugs disappear. Not a good idea: Stealing a beer mug is theft. And that means a fine! So it's better to buy one. It's marked with a colorful plaque, identifying it as an honestly acquired beer mug.

Dos and don'ts at Oktoberfest Keeping a seat free — no, that's very uncool Tables like these in the beer tents are in great demand. The tents regularly have to close their doors to newcomers due to overcrowding, especially on weekends. Nevertheless: Do not ever take a bench and reserve it for friends. Service personnel and stewards will quickly ensure that the free seating is offered to waiting patrons.

Dos and don'ts at Oktoberfest Photographing topless exhibitionists — no way! Taking pictures of women in a party mood is OK. But it's definitely not OK to photograph women who spontaneously take their tops off, called Blankzieherinnen in German. Stripping isn't the problem — photographing people who do it is. Women don't want their Wiesn striptease going global on the internet. What happens in the tent stays in the tent. Author: Anne Termèche (sbc)



Puke Hill

On a clear day, visitors can see the Alps from the Theresienwiese fairground. But no matter the weather, festival-goers have an unobstructed view of what has become known as Puke Hill, a grassy hill behind the beer tents littered with drunks throwing up, urinating or passed out, as well as couples making out and, at times, drug deals.

In 2022, organizers had a police patrol and installed cameras to try and prevent excesses.

A nap on infamous 'Puke Hill'

Celebrities

Oktoberfest 2022 had no shortage of celebrities. Professional soccer players including Manuel Neuer und Thomas Müller and music stars like H.P. Baxxter, frontman of the techno band Scooter, all showed up for the fun.

So did Arnold Schwarzenegger, the 75-year-old former governor of California and actor who visited Oktoberfest with members of his family.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and members of his family enjoying the Oktoberfest in one of the beer tents

