Obama and Bush praise John McCain at farewell service

Mourners gathered at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday to pay their final respects to Senator John McCain.

The Vietnam War hero died of brain cancer on August 25 at the age of 81.

At McCain's request, former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were among the speakers leading the ceremony. They were joined by a number of US lawmakers and Vietnam War-era officials honoring the statesman, including ex-Senator Joe Lieberman and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

McCain was a decorated veteran who was held for more than five years as a prisoner of war by the North Vietnamese. The six-term senator ran twice for president, including as the Republican candidate against Obama in 2008.

Read more: 'Greatest American hero of the last 50 years'

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' Prisoner of war in Vietnam John McCain followed in the footsteps of his Navy family and served in the Vietnam War. He was captured and endured 5 1/2 years as a prisoner of war. He was severely tortured and held in solitary confinement. McCain returned home in 1973 and as a result of his injuries in captivity, would never be able to move his arms above his shoulders.

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' Three decades in Congress McCain was first elected as a Republican to the House of Representatives in 1983, serving the state of Arizona. He won a Senate bid in 1987, a seat he held until his death. McCain looked up to former President Ronald Reagan, and in his long career, he led Congress on issues of foreign policy and military affairs. Owing to his own experiences, he was outspoken in his support for US Veterans.

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' Barack Obama's presidential challenger McCain became the Republican nominee for president in 2008, running as the "maverick" he was known for. But after eight years of Bush, he could not overcome Barack Obama's campaign based on change. Obama said that despite their differences, they both "saw this country as a place where anything is possible – and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way."

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' Reaching across the aisle McCain was known for his willingness to work with members of the opposite party, particularly on the issue of immigration reform. In 2005, he cosponsored a bill with the late Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy that was the benchmark for future legislation. McCain pushed for a compromise that included securing US borders and providing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' McCain in the age of Trump McCain's last year in office was marked by his confrontation with President Donald Trump. One his last votes in the Senate was his thumbs down to save Obamacare, a stark rejection of Trump's efforts to gut the legislation. He was critical of Trump until the end, slamming his meeting with Putin in July as "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in recent memory." Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



'Passing of American greatness'

Obama, a Democrat, praised McCain's ability to see beyond party politics and work across the aisle, saying he "believed in honest argument and hearing other views."

"We come to celebrate an extraordinary man, a warrior, a statesman, a patriot who embodied so much that is best in America," he added.

George W. Bush paid tribute to the longtime senator's courage and commitment to democracy, describing him as someone who "detested the abuse of power" and would "stand up for the little guy."

"He was honorable, always recognizing his opponents were still patriots and human beings," Bush said. "To the face of those in authority, John McCain would insist: We are better than this. America is better than this."

Meghan McCain opened the service with an impassioned tribute to her father, saying "he was a great man."

"We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness — the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly," she said.

Read more: In final message, John McCain says 'do not despair'

Barack Obama, who spoke after George W. Bush, said Senator McCain 'made us better presidents'

Trump told to stay away

Sitting President Donald Trump, who feuded publically with McCain and criticized his war record, was requested not to attend. However, his national security adviser, John Bolton, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, were present.

Other notable attendees included comedian Jay Leno, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Earlier in the day, McCain's casket traveled from the US Capitol, where it had lain in state overnight, to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where his wife, Cindy, laid a wreath.

He is due to be buried on Sunday with military honors at the US Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland.

Read more: World leaders pay tribute to US Senator John McCain

Watch video 02:41 Now live 02:41 mins. Share Arizona honors John McCain Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/33uCQ Arizona honors memory of maverick Senator John McCain

nm/rc (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.