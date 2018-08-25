World leaders pay tribute to US Senator John McCain

Leaders from around the world are paying their respects to the memory of Senator John McCain.

The Republican from Arizona died on Saturday after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Flags on Capitol Hill and the White House were lowered to half mast in his honor, while politicians and dignitaries from around the world offered tributes.

President Donald Trump, who had a strained relationship with McCain and once mocked his war record, sent his "deepest sympathies and respect" to the senator's family on Twitter.

"We have lost a man who steadfastly represented the best ideals of our country," said US Defense Secretary James Mattis.

"Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did," said former President Barack Obama. "But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John's best, he showed us what that means."

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' Prisoner of war in Vietnam John McCain followed in the footsteps of his Navy family and served in the Vietnam War. He was captured and endured 5 1/2 years as a prisoner of war. He was severely tortured and held in solitary confinement. McCain returned home in 1973 and as a result of his injuries in captivity, would never be able to move his arms above his shoulders.

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' Three decades in Congress McCain was first elected as a Republican to the House of Representatives in 1983, serving the state of Arizona. He won a Senate bid in 1987, a seat he held until his death. McCain looked up to former President Ronald Reagan, and in his long career, he led Congress on issues of foreign policy and military affairs. Owing to his own experiences, he was outspoken in his support for US Veterans.

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' Barack Obama's presidential challenger McCain became the Republican nominee for president in 2008, running as the "maverick" he was known for. But after eight years of Bush, he could not overcome Barack Obama's campaign based on change. Obama said that despite their differences, they both "saw this country as a place where anything is possible – and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way."

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' Reaching across the aisle McCain was known for his willingness to work with members of the opposite party, particularly on the issue of immigration reform. In 2005, he cosponsored a bill with the late Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy that was the benchmark for future legislation. McCain pushed for a compromise that included securing US borders and providing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

John McCain: The life of a 'Maverick' McCain in the age of Trump McCain's last year in office was marked by his confrontation with President Donald Trump. One his last votes in the Senate was his thumbs down to save Obamacare, a stark rejection of Trump's efforts to gut the legislation. He was critical of Trump until the end, slamming his meeting with Putin in July as "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in recent memory." Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



Praise from Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised McCain as "one of the great political figures of our time," emphasizing that he was an "indefatigable fighter for a strong trans-Atlantic alliance." She also stressed his "courage" and "sincerity."

"Senator McCain was led by the steadfast belief that the aim of every political activity is to serve freedom, democracy and the rule of law. His death is a loss to all those who share that belief."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said McCain was a man whose voice would be remembered.

"He stood for an America that is a reliable and close partner. An America, that takes responsibility for others out of strength, and stands by its values and principles even in difficult moments," he said on Twitter.

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen praised his "impressively forthright, courageous and indomitable character," while Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble said McCain's "unshakable commitment to the values of the free world and trans-Atlantic alliance," made him "an inspiration to many across the Atlantic and party lines."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said McCain was an "Atlanticist," who "will be remembered both in Europe and North America for his courage and character, and as a strong supporter of NATO."

'Belief in democracy'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said McCain's "lifetime of public service" was "an inspiration to millions," while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised him as "a great American patriot."

"I will always treasure the constant friendship he showed to the people of Israel and to me personally. His support for Israel never wavered. It sprang from his belief in democracy and freedom," he added.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen thanked the senator for endorsing bills in Congress that supported Taiwan, saying his death marked the "great loss of an important friend of Taiwan."

"He never backed down from his beliefs & forever strived [sic] for a more peaceful & prosperous world," she tweeted.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said McCain, who made many trips to the country, had "always stood for strong Pakistan-US relations and a cooperative approach for promoting peace and building stability in the region."

Sarah Palin, who was McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential race, said: "John never took the easy path in life and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self."

Former Democrat President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a statement that McCain "believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and… he lived by his creed every day."

"Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled," former President George W. Bush said.

Bush is among the dignitaries expected to speak at McCain's funeral. The senator is set to be honored in Arizona and Washington before being buried at the US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

