Norwegian arrested for allegedly spying for China: report

An Oslo court is set to hold a hearing for the Norwegian citizen accused of spying for China. Norway's security agency has previously called China a "significant intelligence threat."

A Norwegian citizen was arrested on Monday by the police on espionage charges "that could benefit China," the local Norwegian news agency NTB said, citing Norway's security service.

The authorities have not made the person's identity public, but Norwegian media quoted a lawyer as saying they were representing the suspect and that they deny spying for Beijing.

The suspect is due to appear in front of an Oslo court later on Tuesday.

China 'a significant intelligence threat'

The arrest comes as Oslo forecast that Beijing would pose an intelligence threat this year.

"China will be a significant intelligence threat in 2024," an annual threat assesment by the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) said.

The PST's assessment published in February also mentions, "This is due in particular to the deterioration in the relationship between China and the West, China's desire for more control over supply chains, and positioning in the Arctic."

The Chinese Embassy in Oslo did not immediately comment on the situation.

