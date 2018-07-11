Northern Ireland: Explosive thrown at home of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams

A small bomb was thrown at the home of former Sinn Fein party leader Gerry Adams overnight, the party said on Saturday.



Adams tweeted that no one was injured in the attack on his home, but that a car in his driveway had been damaged. He said two of his grandchildren were playing there 10 minutes before the explosion.

A second explosive was thrown at the home of Bobby Storey, another prominent party member.

A car parked in Gerry Adams' driveway

Police confirmed they were investigating the incidents and accused dissident nationalist militants of responsibility, while Sinn Fein blamed the attacks on "increasingly desperate and irrelevant groups" in a post on Twitter.

Escalating clashes in Northern Ireland

The attacks came after six days of growing street violence in Northern Ireland's second largest city Londonderry, or Derry as it is called by the nationalists. Police said 74 petrol bombs and improvised explosive devices were thrown during the most recent round of clashes.

Dissident nationalist groups who oppose the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that Adams helped broker have been involved in the fighting.

The 1998 deal helped end decades of violence between those in favor of uniting Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland and those in favor of Northern Ireland remaining within the United Kingdom. Several groups, including the Real Irish Republican Party (IRA), have launched periodic small attacks in recent years.

Adams said he would be willing to meet with dissident nationalists and pro-British groups involved in the clashes to try and help end the recent street violence.

Political leaders in Northern Ireland have warned that Britain's decision to leave the European Union (Brexit), and the accompanying prospect of renewed border controls between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland could help dissidents recruit new members.

