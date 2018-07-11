 Northern Ireland: Violence flares ahead of parade | News | DW | 11.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Northern Ireland: Violence flares ahead of parade

Police in Northern Ireland say officers came under gunfire during a fourth night of violence in the city of Derry/Londonderry. Authorities are pointing the finger at Irish republican groups opposed to the peace process.

A man in a police jacket

Police Chief Inspector Neil Beck said Wednesday that six shots were fired in "a blatant bid to murder police officers," during unrest in Northern Ireland's second city, known to some as Derry and officially called Londonderry, overnight.

Groups of youths also lobbed more than a dozen petrol bombs from the Catholic-dominated Bogside area towards a Protestant neighborhood, police said.

Read moreAll communities reject a return to violence in Northern Ireland

Watch video 06:34
Now live
06:34 mins.

New troubles in Northern Ireland due to Brexit

"For a fourth consecutive night police officers dealt with violence and disorder," Beck said. No officers were reported injured.

The night's events signal an uptick in violence ahead of a major July 12 parade staged annually by Pro-British Protestants to celebrate victory at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Many Catholics, however, see the marches as provocations.  

Read moreIreland warns Britain over hard border with North

People march in the July 12 parade in Belfast, 2016

Police escort the July 12 parade through Belfast in 2016

Simmering tensions 

Decades of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland — between mostly Protestant loyalists who want to remain part of the UK and mostly Catholic republicans who want to be part of a united Ireland — were largely halted with the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. But persisting tensions between Protestant and Catholic communities still flare periodically.

In a rare joint statement on Wednesday, Northern Ireland's main Catholic and Protestant parties said "there must be a strong, clear and united voice against those who would engage in such disgraceful violence."

"As a society we must all stand with those who maintain law and order and who protect all sides of our community," the statement, co-signed by all the major Northern Irish parties, said.

nm/msh (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Brexit: Ireland warns Britain over hard border with North

After decades of strife and violence, the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, part of the UK, was finally nixed in 1998. The process of Brexit may put that in jeopardy. (26.11.2017)  

Police injured as Belfast street battles rage on

At least 29 police officers have been injured in fighting in the latest bout of violence in the Northern Ireland capital, Belfast. Clashes arose as Protestants marched to demonstrate at the city hall. (12.01.2013)  

Northern Ireland: 'There's a lack of hope'

Riots and violent protests in Belfast this week have seen reinforcements being sent from Britain, but is this year's violence a return to the "bad old days" of the Troubles? (19.07.2013)  

All communities reject a return to violence in Northern Ireland

After weeks of political turmoil, Peter Robinson has resigned, leaving Northern Ireland's assembly on the brink of collapse. Samira Shackle reports from London. (11.09.2015)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's online newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

New troubles in Northern Ireland due to Brexit  

Related content

Nordirland Friedenslinien in Belfast

Past haunts Northern Ireland 20 years after the 'troubles' 09.04.2018

The Good Friday Agreement brought an end to Northern Ireland's "troubles." But the deal failed to offer a blueprint for dealing with a past that casts a shadow over the present, reports Peter Geoghegan from Belfast.

Nordirland Friedensabkommen

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal 10.04.2018

Northern Ireland is marking 20 years since the signing of the landmark Good Friday peace accord that ended three decades of conflict between Catholic nationalists and Protestant unionists. DW takes a look.

Nordirland Friedensabkommen

World in Progress: 20 years after the Peace agreement in Northern Ireland 11.04.2018

The Good Friday agreement ended three decades of violence between Catholics and Protestants in 1998. Since then, Northern Ireland's economy has picked up and tourists have returned, but divisions can still be felt today and the peace process continues. This report takes you on a roadtrip along the Northern Irish coast to get a feeling for what life is like 20 years after the end of the conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 