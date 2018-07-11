 North Sea: German coast guard saves father and two sons in dramatic last-minute rescue | News | DW | 14.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

North Sea: German coast guard saves father and two sons in dramatic last-minute rescue

A man was up to his neck in water and holding his two sons up when he was saved at the last minute. They had been walking along popular mudflats when they were hit by a freak tide.

German Maritime Search and Rescue Association (DGzRS)

The German coast guard saved a man and his two sons from drowning off Germany's North Sea coast after they were hit by a freak tide on Friday evening, the German Maritime Search and Rescue Association (DGzRS) said on Saturday.

The 39-year-old father and his two sons, ages 9 and 15, were walking along the mudflats near the municipality of Butjadingen in the northwestern state of Lower Saxony when the tide hit them.

A coast guard helicopter located the trio after a group of people heard them struggling in the water shortly before 11 p.m. local time (0900 UTC).

"The children's panic was indescribable," said lead rescuer Harmut Dierks, whose boat team found the father propping his children up while neck-deep in the water.

"The man couldn't have lasted another 5 minutes in that tidal current," he said. "The rescue occurred at the last possible minute."

Watch video 03:45
Now live
03:45 mins.

Wadden Sea - Hiking the Mudflats to Föhr

DW recommends

10 reasons to love Lower Saxony

Few towns and lots of countryside - that's what Lower Saxony is all about. So much variety: from the North Sea mudflats to the hills of the Weser Uplands, the state is Germany's second-largest in terms of area. (10.10.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The mud flats: Outings between ebb and flow  

Wadden Sea - Hiking the Mudflats to Föhr  

Related content

Mittelmeer - Deutsches Rettungsschiff Lifeline - Hunderte Flüchtlinge sitzen auf dem Mittelmeer fest

Lifeline migrant rescue ship 'not allowed' to dock in Malta 26.06.2018

After five days stranded in the Mediterranean Sea, the migrant rescue ship Lifeline has said it is not allowed to dock in Malta. Italy's prime minister had earlier suggested it was.

Mittelmeer - Deutsches Rettungsschiff Lifeline - Hunderte Flüchtlinge sitzen auf dem Mittelmeer fest

Malta, Italy migrant spat leaves German rescue ship in limbo 24.06.2018

An NGO rescue ship and a merchant vessel are waiting to disembark more than 300 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea. Malta and Italy have refused the Mission Lifeline rescue ship permission to dock.

Symbolbild Rettungsring

Italy to seize German NGO rescue ship carrying 226 migrants 22.06.2018

Italy is impounding a Dutch-flagged migrant rescue ship after the Netherlands denied responsibility for the vessel. It is operated by German NGO Mission Lifeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 