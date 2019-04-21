 North Macedonia votes in polarized presidential runoff | News | DW | 05.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

North Macedonia votes in polarized presidential runoff

North Macedonian voters are choosing a new president in a poll that could make life more difficult for the ruling Social Democrats. The entire election will need to be re-run if not enough people turn out to vote.

A woman walks past campaign posters of the opposition candidate Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and the ruling Social Democratic Union (SDSM) candidate Stevo Pendarovski (Reuters/O. Teofilovski)

North Macedonian voters returned to the ballot box on Sunday to vote in a presidential run-off election.

The hotly-contested vote pits Stevo Pendarovski, backed by the ruling Social Democrats, against his nationalist-backed rival Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

Both picked up about 41 percent of the vote each in the first round, which saw the ethnic Albanian-backed candidate Blerim Reka squeezed out of the race.

How Reka's supporters now vote — and if they vote at all — will likely prove decisive.

The three-way presidential vote in April had a record-low turnout of 41.9 percent, just above the 40 percent needed to make the poll valid. If Sunday's vote falls below that threshold, it would be annulled and the entire process would have to be restarted.

The presidential vote follows the Balkan state's recent name change as part of an agreement with Greece to end a 28-year diplomatic row.

  • Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s Secretary General with Macedonian PM Zoran Zaev in Skopje (DW/D. Tosidis)

    Macedonia: What's in a name (change)?

    NATO next?

    Should voters approve the name change to North Macedonia in Sunday's referendum, it could pave the way for the country to join NATO and the European Union. Previous talks stalled due to a veto by the Greek government in 2009.

  • An elderly muslim man of Macedonia’s Turkish ethnic minority near the muslim village of Kazan Dol, southeastern Macedonia. (DW/D. Tosidis)

    Macedonia: What's in a name (change)?

    Ethnic conflicts

    Over the years, ethnic conflicts have been rife in Macedonia as a large part if its population consists of Albanian and Turkish minorities. The name deal would end one of the country's long-running conflicts with Greece.

  • Main square of Skopje with Alexander the Great statue (DW/D. Tosidis)

    Macedonia: What's in a name (change)?

    Whose history is it?

    Macedonia's previous government rebuilt the main square of its capital, Skopje, with an emphasis on history. It claimed its population were direct descendants of Alexander the Great. Greece has accused its neighboring country of trying to steal its history and identity.

  • Macedonian protestors during a demonstration against the name agreement between Greece and Macedonia in Skopje. (DW/D. Tosidis)

    Macedonia: What's in a name (change)?

    Anger on both sides

    The proposed name change has triggered protests in both countries, with Macedonian nationalists calling it an assault on the country's identity.

  • 'Our name is Macedonia' written in a banner in Gevgelija, Macedonia (DW/D. Tosidis)

    Macedonia: What's in a name (change)?

    'Our name is Macedonia'

    The protests were often led by far-right organizations both in Macedonia and Greece. The Macedonian far-right group MHRMI (Macedonian Human Rights Movement International) put up billboards along a central street in Gevgelija, a town near the border with Greece.

  • The historic 'Stone Bridge' on the River Vardar on the left and the new Archaeological museum of Macedonia on the right.(DW/D. Tosidis)

    Macedonia: What's in a name (change)?

    Glorifying the past

    Macedonia's new archaeological museum was part of Skopje 2014, a project aimed at lending a more classical appeal to the country's capital. Former populist leader Nikola Gruevski and his government oversaw Skopje 2014, which saw hundreds of pseudo-historical monuments and baroque buildings erected throughout the capital.

  • Greek Christian orthodox nuns holding Greek and Byzantine flags protest the Macedonia name deal. (DW/D. Tosidis)

    Macedonia: What's in a name (change)?

    United protests

    Widespread protests took place in Greece before, during and after the negotiations to change Macedonia's name. They were often led by the far right but there were also protesters from across the political and social spectrum.

  • Protesters clashing with police in Thessaloniki (DW/D. Tosidis)

    Macedonia: What's in a name (change)?

    Tempers flare

    Extreme right-wing protesters clashed with riot police in the Greek city of Thessaloniki during protests against the deal on September 8, 2018.

    Author: Dimitris Tosidis


Neverending name dispute

In February, the word "North" was added to the country's name to differentiate it from the ancient Greek province of Macedonia. Voters approved the name change in a consultative referendum last September — albeit with a very low turnout.

Read more: North Macedonia name change both heals and divides

Athens, in return, has removed obstacles that prevented North Macedonia from becoming a member of NATO. Skopje also hopes that, with a Greek veto lifted, it will receive an invitation for North Macedonia to start EU membership talks in June.

The accord continues to divide Macedonians, and it has eclipsed all other issues during campaigning.

Read more: Macedonia: What's in a name?

The country's outgoing nationalist president, Gjorge Ivanov, could not run again having already served the maximum of two terms.

rc/amp (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
 

DW recommends

Greece-North Macedonia 'selfie diplomacy' warms relations

The Macedonian and Greek leaders posed for selfies during Alex Tsipras' first official visit. It marks a "new chapter" in relations between the neighbors after a decadeslong dispute. (02.04.2019)  

Who's allowed to sell 'Macedonian wine'?

The Prespa agreement has put an end to the decades-old name dispute between Greece and North Macedonia, but it hasn't settled every related question. For example: Who has the right to sell "Macedonian wine" now? (24.03.2019)  

North Macedonia presidential vote heads for runoff

None of the three candidates won support from more than 50% of registered voters. That means the first presidential poll since the country's contentious name change will come down to a runoff in May. (21.04.2019)  

Greece approves Macedonia NATO bid

Despite resistance from opposition lawmakers, Greece has voted to support its neighbor joining NATO. The move signals an end to long-simmering tensions between the two countries. (08.02.2019)  

North Macedonia name change both heals and divides

The Prespa Agreement changing the country's name officially settled decades of bitter dispute between Skopje and Athens. But Teri Schultz found domestic debate still going strong. (06.04.2019)  

Macedonia: What's in a name?

The naming dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia has roots that go back to antiquity. The problem is that the boundaries of the region known as Macedonia have changed greatly over time. (25.01.2019)  

North Macedonia name change enters force

The process of changing the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia's name has come to an end. Athens and Skopje first agreed on the name change in a landmark deal in June 2018. (13.02.2019)  

Macedonia: What's in a name (change)?

National pride is at stake in both Greece and Macedonia as the latter holds a referendum to decide its country's name. In this photo essay, Dimitris Tosidis reports from Thessaloniki and Skopje. (30.09.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Nord-Mazedonien Skopje Präsidentschaftswahl

North Macedonia presidential vote heads for runoff 21.04.2019

None of the three candidates won support from more than 50% of registered voters. That means the first presidential poll since the country's contentious name change will come down to a runoff in May.

Mazedonien Besuch Kanzlerin Merkel und Premierminister Zoran Zaev

Angela Merkel backs 'Macedonia' renaming referendum 08.09.2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has visited Skopje to add her voice to calls that the Balkans nation rename itself as "North Macedonia." The dispute has long hobbled ties with Greece and integration into the West.

Mazedonien Parlament in Skopje | Namensstreit mit Griechenland

Macedonia sets date for name-change referendum 30.07.2018

The countdown has begun for Macedonia's referendum on changing the country's name to the Republic of North Macedonia. A name change would pave the way for the former Yugoslav republic to join NATO and the EU.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  