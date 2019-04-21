North Macedonia votes in polarized presidential runoff

North Macedonian voters returned to the ballot box on Sunday to vote in a presidential run-off election.

The hotly-contested vote pits Stevo Pendarovski, backed by the ruling Social Democrats, against his nationalist-backed rival Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

Both picked up about 41 percent of the vote each in the first round, which saw the ethnic Albanian-backed candidate Blerim Reka squeezed out of the race.

How Reka's supporters now vote — and if they vote at all — will likely prove decisive.

The three-way presidential vote in April had a record-low turnout of 41.9 percent, just above the 40 percent needed to make the poll valid. If Sunday's vote falls below that threshold, it would be annulled and the entire process would have to be restarted.

The presidential vote follows the Balkan state's recent name change as part of an agreement with Greece to end a 28-year diplomatic row.

Macedonia: What's in a name (change)? NATO next? Should voters approve the name change to North Macedonia in Sunday's referendum, it could pave the way for the country to join NATO and the European Union. Previous talks stalled due to a veto by the Greek government in 2009.

Macedonia: What's in a name (change)? Ethnic conflicts Over the years, ethnic conflicts have been rife in Macedonia as a large part if its population consists of Albanian and Turkish minorities. The name deal would end one of the country's long-running conflicts with Greece.

Macedonia: What's in a name (change)? Whose history is it? Macedonia's previous government rebuilt the main square of its capital, Skopje, with an emphasis on history. It claimed its population were direct descendants of Alexander the Great. Greece has accused its neighboring country of trying to steal its history and identity.

Macedonia: What's in a name (change)? Anger on both sides The proposed name change has triggered protests in both countries, with Macedonian nationalists calling it an assault on the country's identity.

Macedonia: What's in a name (change)? 'Our name is Macedonia' The protests were often led by far-right organizations both in Macedonia and Greece. The Macedonian far-right group MHRMI (Macedonian Human Rights Movement International) put up billboards along a central street in Gevgelija, a town near the border with Greece.

Macedonia: What's in a name (change)? Glorifying the past Macedonia's new archaeological museum was part of Skopje 2014, a project aimed at lending a more classical appeal to the country's capital. Former populist leader Nikola Gruevski and his government oversaw Skopje 2014, which saw hundreds of pseudo-historical monuments and baroque buildings erected throughout the capital.

Macedonia: What's in a name (change)? United protests Widespread protests took place in Greece before, during and after the negotiations to change Macedonia's name. They were often led by the far right but there were also protesters from across the political and social spectrum.

Macedonia: What's in a name (change)? Tempers flare Extreme right-wing protesters clashed with riot police in the Greek city of Thessaloniki during protests against the deal on September 8, 2018. Author: Dimitris Tosidis



Neverending name dispute

In February, the word "North" was added to the country's name to differentiate it from the ancient Greek province of Macedonia. Voters approved the name change in a consultative referendum last September — albeit with a very low turnout.

Read more: North Macedonia name change both heals and divides

Athens, in return, has removed obstacles that prevented North Macedonia from becoming a member of NATO. Skopje also hopes that, with a Greek veto lifted, it will receive an invitation for North Macedonia to start EU membership talks in June.

The accord continues to divide Macedonians, and it has eclipsed all other issues during campaigning.

Read more: Macedonia: What's in a name?

The country's outgoing nationalist president, Gjorge Ivanov, could not run again having already served the maximum of two terms.

rc/amp (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

