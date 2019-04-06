North Macedonia presidential vote heads for runoff

Polling closed at 7 p.m. local time (1700 UTC) on Sunday following the first round of Macedonia's presidential election that has been overshadowed by the country's name change deal with Greece.

Preliminary results suggested a small lead for the candidate of the governing Social Democrats (SDSM), Stevo Pendarovski, over the nationalist VMRO runner Gordana Siljanovska-Davkov, a critic of the name deal, the Nova Makedonija newspaper reported.

The name change accord, in which Greece demanded the end to what it called an implied territorial claim on its northern province of the same name, resolves a decades-old dispute. It also opens up the possibility of Macedonian membership of NATO and the EU.

Country still split over name change

Stevo Pendarovski greets his supporters at party convention in Skopje, North Macedonia

But Macedonians remained divided over the deal as they voted on Sunday. "We have to put an end to this. We need to stop the sale of our national interest," said Ilija Velkovski, a 67-year old pensioner, after casting his vote. "Yes, we want EU and NATO, but not like this."

Roughly 1.8 million voters were asked to choose between three pro-EU and pro-NATO candidates at more than 3,400 polling stations.

The candidates are vying for the largely ceremonial role, and none of them was expected to win an outright majority in the first round.

Who are the candidates?

Stevo Pendarovski (pictured), 56, is an ex-national security adviser who ran for the presidency in 2014. The ruling social democrats, ethnic Albanian Democratic Union and 29 smaller parties back him. He supports the deal with Greece.

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, 63, is the first female presidential candidate since the country declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. The main conservative opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE, supports her bid. She supports EU and NATO membership, but opposed the accord with Greece.

Blerim Reka, 58, is an ethnic Albanian candidate. Two small ethnic Albanian opposition parties, BESA and the Alliance of Albanians, support him. The former diplomat backs the name change deal.

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova is pro-EU and pro-NATO, but dislikes the naming deal.

What do the preliminary results say? Pendarovski leads with 41.77 percent versus Davkova with 38.69 and Reka in third place with 15.65 percent. Turnout was almost 40 percent.

is leading the pack with 28.8% support, according to a recent poll. Siljanovska-Davkova polled second with 26.8% and Reka came in third with 7%.

Why the name change? The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia wanted to call itself Macedonia. Greece feared that name could give its northern neighbor a claim to the Greek province of Macedonia. Both countries agreed on the compromise North Macedonia in June 2018. That paved the way for the country to start accession talks with the EU and NATO.

Who's the current president? The outgoing nationalist president, Gjeorge Ivanov, was first elected in 2009. His second term has been controversial because he refused to sign several laws, including one that expands the use of the Albanian language.

Albanian omission: About 1 in 4 Macedonians is ethnically Albanian, yet no Albanian candidate has ever made it to the second round.

What happens next? If no one wins more than 50% of the vote, a run-off election will be held on May 5.

Blerim Reka is a member of North Macedonia's ethnic Albanian minority.

