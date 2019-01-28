 Greece-North Macedonia ′selfie diplomacy′ warms relations | News | DW | 02.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Greece-North Macedonia 'selfie diplomacy' warms relations

The North Macedonian and Greek leaders posed for selfies during Alex Tsipras' first official visit. It marks a 'new chapter' in relations between the neighbors after a decades-long dispute.

The two leaders took selfies with the photographers

Prime Minister Alex Tsipras was in the Macedonian capital, Skopje, on Tuesday for a landmark trip to Greece's northern neighbor.

"Today our Republic for the first time in its history is a hosting an official visit of a Greek Prime Minister," Prime Minister Zoran Zaev noted during a joint press conference.

"We are starting to cover lost ground to build a deep friendship, not only between our governments, but especially between our people," Tsipras said.

Tsipras' visit comes just weeks after the former Yugoslav republic changed its name to North Macedonia, settling a name dispute that has been going on for almost 30 years.

The two leaders pushed the name change — amid fierce opposition from nationalists from both nations —in exchange for assurance that Athens would stop thwarting Macedonian efforts to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union.

The meeting in Skopje was relaxed and informal

The meeting in Skopje was relaxed and informal

Down to business

Tsipras traveled to Skopje with 10 Greek Cabinet ministers and a large business delegation. Greece is expected to sign several cooperation agreements, including for military training, and firm up about €500 million ($559 million) worth of investments with North Macedonia, which is much smaller and poorer than Greece.

"Gradually everyone will start to understand, both the Greek people and the citizens of North Macedonia, the damage that has been done over the past years when we were unable to sit together and try to solve our disputes," Tsipras said. 

North Macedonia has been an EU candidate country since 2005, and is due to become the next member of NATO. Its application to both organizations had been held up because of the dispute over the country's name. 

Read more: Greece approves North Macedonia NATO bid 

  • Modern Macedonia ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Present day

    As well as Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the geographic region of Macedonia extends into Albania, Bulgaria and Serbia as well as small areas of Kosovo (which you can't quite see here).

  • Karte Mazedonien im Altertum ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Greek origins

    The ancient kingdom of Macedonia – or Macedon – was a relatively small part of the present day Greek province of Macedonia. It first expanded under King Perdiccas I, then widened to take in other areas.

  • Map of Macedonia as a Roman province ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    A Roman province

    After the fall of the Greek Empire, the Romans – who admired Alexander – used the old name Macedonia for the province encompassing much of northern Greece and the area north of it – including much of the modern-day Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

  • Map of Macedonia in Byzantine times ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    A shift to the east

    With the breakup of the Roman Empire into East and West, this region was overrun by the Slavic invasions. An entirely new province far to the east, including part of Thrace in modern-day Turkey, was named Macedonia by the Byzantine Empress Irene of Athens.

  • Map of Macedonia in Ottoman times ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Ottoman roots for current concept

    The geographic region known as Macedonia today roughly equates to the part of the Ottoman Empire known as Ottoman Vardar Macedonia. It included Greek and Slavic areas and was split into three administrative units, but the concept of Macedonia persisted. This remained the case for centuries and so this concept – of what Macedonia is – has stuck.

  • Macedonia's borders over time ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Let's put that all together...

    ...and there's certainly a fair bit of overlap — and room for confusion.

  • Alexander the Great's realm (picture alliance/Glasshouse Images/JT Vintage)

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Small matter of empire

    Of course, Macedonia's King Alexander the Great's realm stretched all the way to India — but it would be a bit of a stretch to call that Macedonia

  • Fruit salad (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/AGF-Foto)

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    A heady mix of flavors

    As if it weren’t complicated enough, there’s another meaning of the word Macedonia. In Greece and many Latin-language-speaking countries, it’s also a fruit salad. The name is thought to have ben popularized at the end of the 18th century, referring to either the ethnic diversity of Alexander's vast empire or the ethnic mix of Ottoman Macedonia.

    Author: Richard Connor


kw/jm (AP, AFP, dpa)        

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Greece: Calm after the Macedonian storm

The controversial accord to rename Macedonia has caused a great deal of resentment in Greece. But with the issue now officially settled, life in Greece goes on. Florian Schmitz reports from Thessaloniki. (28.01.2019)  

Macedonia takes key step towards joining NATO

NATO allies have signed a protocol that could see the tiny Balkan country become the military alliance's 30th member. Macedonia's NATO membership had been blocked for a decade by neighboring Greece over a name dispute. (06.02.2019)  

Greece approves Macedonia NATO bid

Despite resistance from opposition lawmakers, Greece has voted to support its neighbor joining NATO. The move signals an end to long-simmering tensions between the two countries. (08.02.2019)  

Shape-shifting Macedonia

The naming dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia has roots that go back to antiquity. The country's borders have moved about a bit over time, while ethnic changes have also made a mark. (04.02.2018)  

Macedonia: What's in a name (change)?

National pride is at stake in both Greece and Macedonia as the latter holds a referendum to decide its country's name. In this photo essay, Dimitris Tosidis reports from Thessaloniki and Skopje. (30.09.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: North Macedonia - what's in a name?  

Greece ratifies North Macedonia's name change  

Related content

Griechenland Statue von Alexander der Größe in Thessaloniki

Greece: Calm after the Macedonian storm 28.01.2019

The controversial accord to rename Macedonia has caused a great deal of resentment in Greece. But with the issue now officially settled, life in Greece goes on. Florian Schmitz reports from Thessaloniki.

Prowein 2019, Messe Düsseldorf

Who's allowed to sell 'Macedonian wine'? 24.03.2019

The Prespa agreement has put an end to the decades-old name dispute between Greece and North Macedonia, but it hasn't settled every related question. For example: Who has the right to sell "Macedonian wine" now?

Parlament in Skopje Mazedonien Umbenennung zu Republik Nordmazedonien

Macedonian lawmakers vote to rename country North Macedonia, change constitution 11.01.2019

In a historic move, Macedonian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted for renaming the ex-Yugoslav country "North Macedonia." The move will "open the door for the future," according to Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  