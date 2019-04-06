 North Macedonia elects new president after name change deal | News | DW | 21.04.2019

News

North Macedonia elects new president after name change deal

More than 2 million people in North Macedonia are eligible to vote for a new president. It is the first presidential ballot since the country agreed to change its name to North Macedonia last year.

Stevo Pendarovski greets his supporters at party convention in Skopje, North Macedonia (Reuters/O. Teofilovski)

Macedonians head to the polls on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election that has been overshadowed by deep divisions over the country's name change deal with Greece.

Three pro-EU and pro-NATO candidates are vying for the largely ceremonial role, and none of them is expected to win an outright majority.

Read more: North Macedonia name change both heals and divides

Who are the candidates?

  • Stevo Pendarovski (pictured), 56, is an ex-national security adviser who ran for the presidency in 2014. The ruling social democrats, ethnic Albanian Democratic Union and 29 smaller parties back him. He supports the deal with Greece.
  • Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, 63, is the first female presidential candidate since the country declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. The main conservative opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE, supports her bid. She supports EU and NATO membership, but opposed the accord with Greece.
  • Blerim Reka, 58, is an ethnic Albanian candidate. Two small ethnic Albanian opposition parties, BESA and the Alliance of Albanians, support him. The former diplomat backs the name change deal.

Read more: Greece-North Macedonia 'selfie diplomacy' warms relations

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova (DW/P. Stojanovski)

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova is pro-EU and pro-NATO, but dislikes the naming deal.

What do the pollsters say? Pendarovski is leading the pack with 28.8% support, according to a recent poll. Siljanovska-Davkova polled second with 26.8% and Reka came in third with 7%.

Why the name change? The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia wanted to call itself Macedonia. Greece feared that name could give its northern neighbor a claim to the Greek province of Macedonia. Both countries agreed on the compromise North Macedonia in June 2018. That paved the way for the country to start accession talks with the EU and NATO.

Read more: Macedonia: What's in a name?

Who's the current president? The outgoing nationalist president, Gjeorge Ivanov, was first elected in 2009. His second term has been controversial because he refused to sign several laws, including one that expands the use of the Albanian language.

Albanian omission: About 1 in 4 Macedonians is ethnically Albanian, yet no Albanian candidate has ever made it to the second round.

What happens next? If no one wins more than 50% of the vote, a run-off election will be held on May 5.

Blerim Reka (DW/P. Stojanovski)

Blerim Reka is a member of North Macedonia's ethnic Albanian minority.

amp/jm (AFP, Reuters)

