North Macedonia elects new president after name change deal

More than 2 million people in North Macedonia are eligible to vote for a new president. It is the first presidential ballot since the country agreed to change its name to North Macedonia last year.
Macedonians head to the polls on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election that has been overshadowed by deep divisions over the country's name change deal with Greece.
Three pro-EU and pro-NATO candidates are vying for the largely ceremonial role, and none of them is expected to win an outright majority.
Who are the candidates?
What do the pollsters say? Pendarovski is leading the pack with 28.8% support, according to a recent poll. Siljanovska-Davkova polled second with 26.8% and Reka came in third with 7%.
Why the name change? The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia wanted to call itself Macedonia. Greece feared that name could give its northern neighbor a claim to the Greek province of Macedonia. Both countries agreed on the compromise North Macedonia in June 2018. That paved the way for the country to start accession talks with the EU and NATO.
Who's the current president? The outgoing nationalist president, Gjeorge Ivanov, was first elected in 2009. His second term has been controversial because he refused to sign several laws, including one that expands the use of the Albanian language.
Albanian omission: About 1 in 4 Macedonians is ethnically Albanian, yet no Albanian candidate has ever made it to the second round.
What happens next? If no one wins more than 50% of the vote, a run-off election will be held on May 5.
