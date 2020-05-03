 North Korea′s Kim calls for stronger nuclear deterrent: report | News | DW | 24.05.2020

News

North Korea's Kim calls for stronger nuclear deterrent: report

The North Korean leader recently presided over the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea to discuss the country's nuclear capabilities, according to state media.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the conference of the Central Military Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 23, 2020

North Korean media reported Sunday that Kim Jong Un ordered his military generals to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities.

"Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country," according to KCNA state news agency.

The report didn't say what "nuclear deterrence" entailed.

Read more: North Korea and South Korea exchange fire at the border

The meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea also discussed "putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation in line with the general requirements for the building and development of the armed forces of the country," KCNA said, adding that "crucial measures" were taken at the meeting "for considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces of the Korean People's Army."

KCNA also released a photo showing Kim purportedly at the meeting, standing in front of military leaders and pointing at a blurred black-and-white photo with a long white pointer.

Read more: North Korea's Kim Jong Un responds to coronavirus with missiles

Watch video 01:26

North Korean TV shows Kim Jong Un at factory ceremony

Rare public appearances

In recent weeks, Kim's rare public appearances have stoked media interest about his health.

The North Korean leader was previously seen inaugurating a fertilizer plant on May 1  after not appearing in public for three weeks. Rumor swirled about his wellbeing, particularly after he missed the April 15 celebration of his late grandfather's birthday.

Despite multiple reports suggesting he was in "critical condition," the South Korean government downplayed speculation about Kim's health.

Read more: North Korea's silence fuels speculation about Kim Jong Un's health

adi/shs (KCNA, AFP)

Nordkorea veröffentlicht neue Bilder von Kim Jong-Un

Kim Jong Un 'did not undergo surgery' — South Korea 03.05.2020

Hours after the two Koreas exchanged gunfire, a South Korean official says he doesn't believe North Korea's chairman Kim Jong Un received surgery. Kim was absent from public life for three weeks.

Kim Jong Un und Wladimir Putin

Putin honors Kim Jong Un with a WWII memorial medal 05.05.2020

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has received a medal from Russia for his efforts at preserving the memory of Soviet soldiers who died in the Asian country. Neither Kim nor Russia's Vladimir Putin attended the event.

Südkorea Medienberichterstattung Gesundheit Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un 'alive and well': South Korea 27.04.2020

After weeks of speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is critically ill or even dead, South Korea has tried to put the rumors to rest. But verification outside of North Korea remains to be seen.

