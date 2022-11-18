According to Japan's defense minister Yasukazu Hamada, the missile had sufficient range to reach the United States mainlandImage: Ahn Young-joon/AP/picture alliance
North Korean fires suspected ICBM — reports
4 hours ago
The launch comes a day after North Korea started testing ballistic missiles. The hermit country has warned it will carry out more such actions.
North Korea launched an alleged intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, Seoul's military said and confirmed by Tokyo.
The missile was most likely to have landed in the water about 210 kilometres (130 miles) west of Hokkaido, according to the Japan Coast Guard.
According to Japan's defense minister Yasukazu Hamada, the missile had sufficient range to reach the United States mainland.
This is the hermit country's second missile launch in as many days.
Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had "detected a presumed long-range ballistic missile around 10:15 am (1:15 am GMT) fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang towards the East Sea." This was a reference to the Sea of Japan.
According to the presidential office, the National Security Council of South Korea convened on Friday to discuss the alleged ICBM launch.
'Brazen violation of multiple UNSC resolutions'
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the launch "absolutely unacceptable," while adding that no damage to ships or aircraft have been reported.
The US said it "strongly condemns" North Korea's "test of a long-range ballistic missile."
Washington said in a statement that it will take all necessary steps to protect its country as well as the security of its allies Japan and South Korea.
"This launch is a brazen violation of multiple United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
A White House official said that US Vice President Kamala Harris would convene a meeting of world leaders in Bangkok on the margins of a regional forum to discuss the launch.
Missile tests spark worry
The launch on Friday comes a day after North Korea started testing ballistic missiles. Pyongyang has warned it will carry out further such actions, sparking worries that a nuclear test may occur soon.
The ICBM is North Korea's longest-range missile and is capable of delivering a nuclear payload to any point in the continental United States.
Choe said their "war drills for aggression" were inviting a "more serious, realistic and inevitable threat" upon themselves.
"The keener the US is on the 'bolstered offer of extended deterrence' to its allies and the more they intensify provocative and bluffing military activities ... the fiercer the DPRK's military counteraction will be," Choe said in a statement.
"The US will be well aware that it is gambling, for which it will certainly regret," Choe added.
In response to the nuclear-armed North's rising provocations, Washington has been working to strengthen regional security cooperation and increase joint military exercises. The North perceives all such actions as signs of US aggression.