North Korea says it tested new weapons system to improve 'tactical nukes'

North Korea tested a new guided weapons system to improve the country's "tactical nukes," state media said on Sunday.

"The new-type tactical guided weapon... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes," the North's official KCNA news agency reported.

The test was declared as a success, but the report did not reveal when or where it took place.

The launch was the latest in a series of weapons tests the North conducted this year, which included firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

It came ahead of the military exercises jointly conducted by the US and South Korea, which have always irked Pyongyang.

South Korea detects two projectiles

There are also signs that North Korea could soon resume nuclear testing according to South Korean and US officials.

South Korea's military said it had detected two projectiles fired late on Saturday, which flew 110 kilometers (68 miles) at an altitude of 25 kilometers, traveling at speeds of around Mach 4.

The US said it was "aware of the North Korean statement that they conducted a test of a long-range artillery system," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

The reclusive nation had just marked the birth anniversary of its founder a day ago.

Observers had expected that the celebration of the 110th birthday of North Korea's founding leader, and Kim Jong Un's grandfather, Kim Il Sung could be marked with a test or military parade.

No military parade was held, contrary to many predictions.

New activity at the main nuclear testing site

The weapon tested over the weekend appeared to be a new short-range ballistic missile, some say.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen watching the test-firing of the weapon, according to photos in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper. Kim gave a military research team "important instructions on further building up the defense capabilities and nuclear combat forces," according to the KCNA report.

Satellite imagery has shown signs of new activity at a tunnel at the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, which North Korea said was demolished in 2018 ahead of the first Trump-Kim summit.

"This test of a tactical nuclear delivery system comes as indicators grow of significant reconstitutive work at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site," Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told AFP.

