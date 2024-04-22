North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile into sea

Authorities in Japan and South Korea have reported what they suspect to be a North Korean missile launch.

South Korea and Japan both reported the launch of what they suspected to be a ballistic missile by North Korea on Monday.

"North Korea has fired an unidentified missile into the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The projectile appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone area, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported.

North Korea has been increasing its weapons testing as tensions with the South and the US remain high. Pyongyang is prohibited by UN resolutions from launching or testing ballistic missiles of any range.

On Saturday, the North Korean military announced that it had tested a "super-large" cruise missile warhead and a new anti-aircraft missile on Friday in an area along its Western coast.

