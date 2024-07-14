North Korea: Kim's sister outraged by leaflets from South

Kim Jo Yong, the North Korean leader's sister, has called South Koreans sending balloon-borne leaflets over the border "scum." She hinted that the North might resume sending trash-filled balloons to the South.

Kim Yo Jong, a key spokesperson for the North Korean regime of her brother Kim Jong Un, on Sunday vented her anger at South Koreans who have been sending balloons carrying propaganda over the border.

Her remarks came after the latest batch of what she called "dirty leaflets" was found in North Korean territory along the border, according to a statement carried in English by the official Korean Central News Agency.

In recent weeks, balloons have been traveling between the two Koreas in tit-for-tat campaigns: ones carrying propaganda leaflets launched by South Korean activists toward the North, and trash-filled ones sent by North Korea southward in protest.

North Korea last sent rubbish-carrying balloons toward South Korea in late June, while South Korea does not restrict activists from sending propaganda to the North, classing the practice as the exercise of the right to free speech.

Kim Jong Un's sister has threatened to send more trash-filled balloons to South Korea Image: Yonhap via AP/picture alliance

The groups sending the balloons from the South are often led by North Korean defectors.

What did Kim Yo Jong say?

"Despite the repeated warnings of the DPRK, the ROK scum are not stopping this crude and dirty play," Kim said, using the initials of the two Koreas' official names. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is the official name for North Korea, whereas the Republic of Korea (ROK) is the official name of South Korea.

"The ROK clans will be tired from suffering a bitter embarrassment and must be ready for paying a very high price," she said.

Her remarks come as relations between the North and South are at one of their lowest points in years, with Pyongyang carrying out a growing number of weapons tests as it cultivates closer ties with Russia.

Rising tensions

Analysts say that the balloon-borne propaganda is treated as a serious matter by Pyongyang, as it bans official access to foreign news for most of its 26 million people.

In response to the North's trash balloons, South Korea in June once more set up gigantic loudspeakers along the border that are used to broadcast anti-North Korean propaganda in response to the North's trash balloons.

The loudspeakers were last employed six years ago.

Seoul has also fully suspended a tension-reducing military deal in protest at the North's balloons

