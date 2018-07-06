North Korea gave 'new commitments' on ending nuclear program, says US top diplomat

Before departing Pyongyang on Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told media that his discussion with senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol had been "productive," conducted "in good faith" and that "a great deal of progress" had been made in some areas.

Pompeo arrived in North Korea on Friday to discuss how exactly Pyongyang plans to dismantle its nuclear program. The US state secretary was also expected to bring up the issue of the remains of US troops missing from the 1950-53 Korean War. US President Donald Trump said after the Singapore summit that Kim had agreed to turn over the remains.

Pompeo also said that US and Korean officials would meet on July 12 at the border between South and North Korea to discuss the destruction of Pyongyang's missile engine testing facility and the remains of US troops.

'We have laid out a path'

Following his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12, Trump announced that the destruction of the missile facility was in progress of being completed.

But Pompeo said that more talks were needed to progress on this matter.

"We now have a meeting set up for July 12 – it could move by one day or two – where there will be discussions between the folks responsible for the repatriation of remains. (It) will take place at the border and that process will begin to develop over the days that follow," Pompeo said as he boarded his plane for Tokyo.

On the destruction of the missile engine plant, Pompeo said, "We talked about what the modalities would look like for the destruction of that facility as well, and some progress there as well, and then we have laid out a path for further negotiation at the working level so the two teams can get together and continue these discussions."

Is Pyongyang double dealing?

Pompeo visited North Korea amid reports that US intelligence agencies had "evidence" that Pyongyang continues to expand its capabilities to produce weapons.

Some of the reports suggest that the Kim regime was expanding weapons production facilities even as it promised to start the denuclearization process in the run up to the Kim-Trump meeting in Singapore.

A report published recently by NBC News, citing unnamed US officials, said US intelligence agencies "believe North Korea has increased production of fuel for nuclear weapons at multiple secret sites in recent months and may try to hide these while seeking concessions in talks with the United States."

Another US official was quoted saying there is "absolutely unequivocal evidence" that North Korea was trying to "deceive" the US.

"The intelligence community assessment that North Korea is taking steps to deceive the United States would be consistent with regime behavior during all previous diplomatic negotiations," Bruce Klinger, a former CIA division chief for Korea and senior research fellow for Northeast Asia at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, told DW.

However, Klinger emphasized that expanding production of fissile material did not violate the US-North Korea joint declaration signed in Singapore. "No real denuclearization agreement has yet been reached," he said.

"As the US seeks to put meat on the meager bones of the Singapore Communique, it needs to emulate the lengthy, detailed treaty text and robust verification regimes of arms control treaties with the Soviet Union rather than the flawed North Korean agreements of the past," added Klinger.

Continuing the momentum

Ahead of his arrival in Pyongyang, Pompeo had said that he was seeking to "fill in some details" on the commitments made at the Singapore summit and "continue the momentum toward implementation of what the two leaders promised each other and the world."

"I expect that the DPRK is ready to do the same," Pompeo said, using the acronym for North Korea's official name.

It was expected that North Korea would try to agree on at least an initial list of nuclear sites and an inventory that could be checked against the available intelligence, Reuters news agency reported, citing US intelligence officials.

