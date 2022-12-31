North Korea fires three short-range ballistic missiles

This comes as full-scale joint military exercises between the US and South Korea resumed this year under Yoon.
Pyongyang responded by saying that its recent missile launches were in retaliation to the joint military exercises, which the isolated country called a rehearsal for invasion.
Pyongyang outlines goals
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other senior party leaders are at a major party meeting in Pyongyang currently detailing their policy objectives for 2023. Key areas include diplomacy, security, and the economy in the coming year.
Kim stated earlier this year that he wanted his nation to possess the most powerful nuclear arsenal and declared that the North was an "irreversible" nuclear state.
In recent months, experts have warned that Pyongyang might be planning to conduct its seventh nuclear bomb test.