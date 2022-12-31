  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Coronavirus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Kim Jong Un presides over a party meeting in Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un stated earlier this year that he wanted North Korea to possess the most powerful nuclear arsenalImage: Yonhap/picture alliance
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea fires three short-range ballistic missiles

39 minutes ago

South Korea condemned the launches as a "grave provocation" that threaten peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lav2

North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Saturday, ending a year of unprecedented missile tests with yet another one.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it had identified the three launches on Saturday morning coming from a location south of Pyongyang.

According to the military, the missiles were fired at around 8 a.m. (2300 GMT Friday) and traveled around 350 kilometers (217 miles) before crashing into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

South Korea's military condemned the launches as a "grave provocation that undermines peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community."

The statement also called it a violation UN Security Council resolution, which prohibits North Korea from testing ballistic missiles. Some ballistic missiles are capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Tensions simmer in the Korean peninsula

The North Korean launches come a day after South Korea tested a solid-fueled rocket. Seoul intends to utilize the rocket to launch its first spy satellite in the coming years.

Getting its own satellite for military spying is also a priority for North Korea.

Tensions were already soaring in the Korean peninsula when the North sent five drones that flew above various South Korean cities, including Seoul, on Monday.

South Korea scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters in response. Military officials later apologized for their inability to shoot down the drones.

A day later, Seoul sent three of its own drones across the border in retaliation.

Seoul sorry for not downing N. Korea drones

South Korean president takes tough stance

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol strongly criticized the military's handling of the incursions.

President Yoon's conservative government has promised a tougher stance toward the North since coming to power in May.

He recently said that North Korea is not a source of fear because of its nuclear weapons, and its provocations must be met with retaliation.

This comes as full-scale joint military exercises between the US and South Korea resumed this year under Yoon.

Pyongyang responded by saying that its recent missile launches were in retaliation to the joint military exercises, which the isolated country called a rehearsal for invasion.

Pyongyang outlines goals

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other senior party leaders are at a major party meeting in Pyongyang currently detailing their policy objectives for 2023. Key areas include diplomacy, security, and the economy in the coming year.

Kim stated earlier this year that he wanted his nation to possess the most powerful nuclear arsenal and declared that the North was an "irreversible" nuclear state.

In recent months, experts have warned that Pyongyang might be planning to conduct its seventh nuclear bomb test.

ss/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Scholz urges unity in New Year's Eve address

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Traffic flows in Accra

Africa buckles up in bid to end road carnage

Africa buckles up in bid to end road carnage

Society17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and European Council President Charles Michel attend the European Union EU and the Association of South-East Asian Nations ASEAN summit in Brussels

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Garzweiler II coal pit in North Rhine Westphalia, Germany

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

BusinessDecember 29, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Vivienne Westwood verabschiedet sich aus Berlin

Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Culture20 hours ago01:53 min
More from Europe

Middle East

The German team covered their mouths before a game in Qatar.

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fußballegende Pele (Brasilien)

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

Soccer22 hours ago03:52 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage