Nordic Pulse, part one

The festival is closely associated with an orchestra that does the same, the Baltic Sea Philharmonic, whose programs with music director Kristjan Järvi can be many things, but never dull. This one has a name: "Nordic Pulse."

This performance from the festival's most recent season marked the 100th year of independence of five countries on the Baltic: Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Wojciech Kilar is known internationally on the strength of his film music, but the Polish composer also wrote a piece for strings. "Orawa" belongs to a cycle of works having to do with Podhale and its inhabitants. Podhale is a mountainous region in southern Poland, sometimes referred to as the Polish highlands, a place rich in folklore.

Norwegian violinist Mari Samuelsen

Lithuanian composer Gediminas Gelgotas creates a kind of minimalism with influences from pop and folk music. Premiering in 2015 in Zurich, his work "Mountains. Waters. (Freedom)" has to do with processes of nature.

The program also includes music by not only the most famous composer from Estonia, but the most famous Estonian alive, Arvo Pärt, also the world's most often performed contemporary composer. His creations in a simple but very strictly structured style match a worldwide fascination for the Middle Ages and spiritual renewal. The first standout piece of this vein is "Fratres" (Brothers) from 1977.

The Baltic Sea Philharmonic's founder and artistic director, Kristjan Järvi, has wide-ranging musical interests and is himself also a composer. His piece named "Aurora" is inspired by the play of light and colors at sunrise.

Kristjan Järvi is open to a variety of music, particularly the energetic kind

Wojciech Kilar

Orawa

Gediminas Gelgotas

Mountains. Waters. (Freedom)

Arvo Pärt

Fratres for violin, percussion and strings

Kristjan Järvi

Aurora for violin and orchestra

performed by:

Mari Samuelsen, violin

Baltic Sea Philharmonic

Kristjan Järvi, conductor

Recorded by North German Radio, Hamburg (NDR) in the Power Plant of the Museum of History and Technology in Peenemünde on September 22, 2018

Daniel Schnyder

Trumpet concerto, 2nd and 3rd movements

performed by:

Reinhold Friedrich, trumpet

North German Radio Philharmonic

Kristjan Järvi, conductor

on 03126 / Enja Records ENJ-9460 2