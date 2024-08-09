  1. Skip to content
Brazil: No survivors in plane crash with 61 people on board

August 9, 2024

Voepass flight 2283 was traveling from Cascavel to Guarulhos when it came down in Vinhedo in Sao Pauli state. President Lula da Silva led a crowd in a minute's silence at an event in southern Brazil.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jJ6u
Fire coming from a plane on Aguust 8, 2024
TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselageImage: Felipe Magalhaes Filho/AP/picture alliance

A plane with 61 people on board crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday. The airline confirmed that there were no survivors.

"The company regrets to inform that all 61 people on board flight 2283 died at the site," said airline Voepass in a statement.

"At this time, Voepass is prioritizing provision of unrestricted assistance to the victims' families and effectively collaborating with authorities to determine the causes of the accident."

Voepass had initially said that 62 people had been on board - 58 passengers and four crew members - but later corrected that figure to 61. Whether the miscounted person referred to a passenger or member of staff remains unclear.

What we know so far

Local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in Vinhedo, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of the city of Sao Paulo.

TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage.

The ATR-72 plane was en route from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo.

"There is still no confirmation of how the accident happened or the current situation of the people on board," Voepass said on Instagram.

Lula calls for minute's silence

At an event in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, President Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence.

Lula said that it appeared that all passengers and crew aboard had died without elaborating as to how he obtained the information.

"A plane has just crashed in the town of Vinhedo, in Sao Paulo, with 58 passengers and four crew members and it seems that everyone has died," said Lula da Silva, referring to the earlier casualty figure.

"Firefighters are already at the scene of the crash of flight 2283, which occurred in the early afternoon in Vinhedo. My solidarity to all victims and those affected by this tragedy," Governor of the State of São Paulo Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas posted on X, formerly Twitter.

jsi,mf/rmt (AP, Reuters, AFP, Lusa, dpa) 

