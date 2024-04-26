  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warIndia elections
ClimateBrazil

Brazil: Indigenous people protest over ancestral lands

April 26, 2024

Indigenous groups want the Brazilian government to recognize more of their territories and protect them from criminal activities. A group of 40 Indigenous leaders met President Lula at the presidential palace.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fCRj
Indigenous people take part in the Terra Livre (Free Land) protest in Brasilia
Indigenous territories comprise about 13% of Brazil's territoryImage: Adriano Machado/REUTERS

Thousands of Indigenous people marched through Brazil's capital, Brasilia, on Thursday, protesting against the government's failure to recognize more of their ancestral lands officially.

Along with calling for more land recognition, some tribes also protested a proposed 950-kilometer (590-mile) rail project.

The Ferrograo railway will transport grain from farms in the central part of the country, to ports along the Tapajos River, a large Amazon tributary.

Indigenous people take part in the Terra Livre (Free Land) protest
Thursday's rally marked the culmination of the annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in the capitalImage: Adriano Machado/REUTERS

Lula fails to quell concerns

One of the people's main grievances is what they call the failure of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government to fulfill its promise of legally recognizing more of the land they have lived on for centuries.

This recognition is crucial to safeguard their territories from encroachment by unauthorized loggers, illegal miners and land grabbers.

Lula's administration has created 10 Indigenous territories, but Indigenous leaders told him in the meeting it is not enough. 

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara attend a meeting with Indigenous people
The non-profit Socio-Environmental Institute, say at least 251 Indigenous territories have pending claims for recognition before the federal governmentImage: Adriano Machado/REUTERS

He later said on X, formally known as Twitter: "It is my moral duty to do what I can to minimize the suffering of Indigenous people and guarantee their rights,"

However, Indigenous leader Chief Edinho of the Macuxi tribe in Roraima state told reporters: "We left well aware that our struggle continues.

"We have a government that talks to us, but a farm lobby that stops it from governing."

Dispute over Ferrograo railway

Indigenous leaders from the Kayapo, Panará, and Munduruku tribes criticized the proposed Ferrograo railway , saying they were not adequately consulted.

They are worried the new infrastructure would lead to increased deforestation.

"Ferrograo is the train of death, of deforestation," said Alessandra Korap Munduruku, the Goldman environmental prize winner.

The prize is awarded to grassroots environmental champions from around the world who take significant action for our planet.

Amazon deforestation slows in Brazil, Colombia

"The railroad is not going to carry people, as they claim, but grain production of international companies financing this project," Munduruku added.

Marivelton Baré, head of the Rio Negro Federation of Indigenous Organizations said "there is political instability, disrespect and mistrust."

Indigenous demands face mounting opposition from the powerful agribusiness sector.

"We are in favor of Ferrograo, a federal government project of extreme importance for the shipment of grains," the farm caucus in Congress said.

They say the railway will cut freight costs by 25% and release less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that the trucks that currently carry the grain.

km/lo (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Waterfall at tropical Rainforest of Ranomafana National Parks in Madagascar

Why are forests so important?

Why are forests so important?

Every day the planet loses more and more trees to deforestation, according to a new study. But why are forests so important for us anyway?
Nature and EnvironmentApril 4, 2024