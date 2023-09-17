  1. Skip to content
Brazil: Plane crashes in Amazon rainforest, 14 dead

September 17, 2023

The small twin-engine turboprop had been traveling between Manaus and Barcelos in Amazonas state when it crashed. There were 12 passengers and two crew on board.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WQpQ
Picture of an Embraer EMB-110
The aircraft reportedly crashed while attempting to land in Barcelos during heavy rainImage: Joa Souza/IMAGO

A passenger plane carrying 14 people crashed in Brazil's Amazon rainforest on Saturday, killing all on board, according to a local official.

What do we know so far? 

Amazonas Governor Wilson Lima said the plane had come down in Barcelos in the northern part of Brazil.

"I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday," Lima said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Local media reported that the small Embraer PT-SOG aircraft — a twin-engine turboprop — took off from Manaus, which is the biggest city in the Amazon.

It was attempting to land in Barcelos during heavy rain when it crashed. According to reports those on board were Brazilian tourists on a fishing trip.

Local television network Globo News broadcast visuals of the aircraft lying on a muddy road with the front part covered by foliage.

Brazil's air force dispatched a team from Manaus to gather data and secure any evidence that could be used to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

kb/wd (AP, AFP)

