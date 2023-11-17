  1. Skip to content
'No one knows what will happen next' in Israeli border town

Rebecca Ritters
November 17, 2023

Since October 7, the tense situation on the Lebanon-Israel border has become more precarious. Near daily, Lebanese Hezbollah terrorists carry out strikes on Israeli targets. Israeli residents who live along the border have been ordered to evacuate.

