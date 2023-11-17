'No one knows what will happen next' in Israeli border town

ConflictsIsrael'No one knows what will happen next' in Israeli border townTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelRebecca Ritters11/17/2023November 17, 2023Since October 7, the tense situation on the Lebanon-Israel border has become more precarious. Near daily, Lebanese Hezbollah terrorists carry out strikes on Israeli targets. Israeli residents who live along the border have been ordered to evacuate.https://p.dw.com/p/4Z7e1Advertisement