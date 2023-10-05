No man's land on the US-Mexican border
Migrants in Mexico hope to immigrate to the US more easily now that a Trump-era entry ban is set to expire on Thursday. There are numerous problems — on both sides of the border fence.
Waiting behind barbed wire
They want in: Migrants turn themselves in to US Border Patrol after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States. After 40 months, the US is officially ending its COVID-19 emergency on Thursday, May 11. The move also lifts the controversial Title 42 migration rule introduced by former President Donald Trump in March 2020.
Overcoming obstacles
For the people now crossing a barbed-wire fence on the US side of the Rio Grande border river, the lifting of the entry ban means hope — Title 42 allowed US authorities to turn back migrants at the border during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2.5 million people were denied entry to the US during that period.
Title 8 instead of Title 42
People wait in line between the US and Mexican border fences. The US government has warned that the border is not open after the expiration of Title 42. Title 8 replaces the previous regulation, which means people entering the country can apply for asylum if they are threatened with persecution and torture in their country of origin. Those who do not apply for asylum can be deported immediately.
Risky misunderstanding
Authorities expect a surge of refugees along the 3,100-kilometer border between the US and Mexico. Many migrants see the end of Title 42 as the beginning of a relaxed immigration policy. The group in the photo uses a rope as a handhold to cross the Rio Grande.
Longing for safety
On the Mexican side of the Rio Grande, this woman hopes for a better life in the US, like so many people from South and Central America. Washington estimates that more than 150,000 migrants are in northern Mexico, hoping to head to the US. People are fleeing poverty, violence, autocratic regimes, natural disasters and organized crime.
Heart of hope
These migrants sitting in front of a church in El Paso have made it to the US. Mayor Oscar Leeser expects up to 15,000 new arrivals in the coming days and weeks. Between 8,000 and 10,000 migrants are waiting in Mexico in neighboring Ciudad Juarez, he said. In addition, a "caravan" of refugees was on its way to that Mexican border town.
Made it — and stranded
Authorities in many US border cities are already overwhelmed. In El Paso, these migrants who have escaped deportation sleep on the streets. Children beg for money; there are only makeshift hygiene facilities.
Between the fences
Migrants wait in no man's land between the borders of Mexico and the US. Whether the end of Title 42 will make it easier to enter the "land of opportunity" is doubtful. The Biden administration has announced that it will continue to take strict action against illegal border crossings. It has mobilized 1,500 additional soldiers to support border protection.