SocietyNigeria

Nigerians vent their frustrations in 'rage rooms'

Olisa Chukwumah
March 7, 2024

Be it frustration at not finding a job, anger at everyday corruption – or the endless traffic jams that snarl up Lagos, many people in Nigeria are stressed. DW's Olisa Chukwumah went to a 'rage room,' which offers a space to let it all out.

