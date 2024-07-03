Nigerians vent their frustrations in 'rage rooms'

SocietyNigeriaNigerians vent their frustrations in 'rage rooms'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyNigeriaOlisa Chukwumah03/07/2024March 7, 2024Be it frustration at not finding a job, anger at everyday corruption – or the endless traffic jams that snarl up Lagos, many people in Nigeria are stressed. DW's Olisa Chukwumah went to a 'rage room,' which offers a space to let it all out.https://p.dw.com/p/4dHmLAdvertisement