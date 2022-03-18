Nigeria: Library in Lagos slum helps out-of-school kids

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The books and computers in a Lagos slum library are a ray of hope for children living in Ajegunle, many of whom can't afford to go to school.
In Nigeria’s largest city, living without clean water, electricity and sanitation is a reality for millions. Can living conditions be improved while reducing carbon emissions?
For nearly four decades, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos ruled over Angola with an iron fist. The autocrat died in a Barcelona clinic at the age of 79.
4,000 peoples, 7,000 languages. We humans are a diverse bunch. But opportunities on the planet also vary widely. Why is there so much inequality? Global 3000 goes looking for answers.
Onome Ebi has come from humble beginnings to represent Nigeria in five World Cups. But her difficult journey to the top has made her want to help other promising young female footballers make it to the top.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version