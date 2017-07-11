Niger: Dozens of civilians killed in militant attack

Suspected militants stormed two villages in western Niger late Saturday, killing at least 56 civilians and wounding 20 others, Interior Minister Alkache Alhada said.

Security sources cited by Reuters news agency said as many as 70 civilians had been killed.

The suspected terror attack took place in the villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye, near the border with Mali, Alhada said.

Partial election results

It comes as the West African country counts the results of an election held last week.

A partial tally of ballots announced on Saturday put the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism in the lead but a runoff poll in February will be required after the country's ruling party candidate failed to secure enough votes in the first round.

Niger, located in the troubled Sahel region, has seen a rise in attacks by extremist groups vying for territory. Violent attacks near the country's western border with Mali and Burkina Faso, and the southeastern border with Nigeria, killed hundreds of people last year.

